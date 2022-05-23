Montco Integrate for Good Candidate Accepted Into PECO Energy Force Ambassador Program

Image via PECO Facebook.

Integrate for Good is thrilled to share that their candidate, Varun Parakala, was accepted into the PECO Energy Force Ambassador Program.

This program is a great opportunity to elevate a young person with a disability into a leadership role with PECO . Each year, non-profit organizations are invited to nominate one eligible Ambassador to participate in the program.

Varun Parakala

Ambassadors must be at least 18 years of age and participating non-profit organizations must be located in and support the special needs community within the PECO service territory like Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and York counties.

The Ambassadors receive training and resources that help them to create fun, interactive demonstrations that deliver simple energy-efficiency tips to their peers and PECO customers, spreading key messages about the benefits of energy efficiency and conservation at home.

As a part of the PECO Energy Force Ambassador Program, Varun will learn and be paid to create fun, interactive demonstrations that will help to deliver simple energy efficiency tips to his peers and PECO customers.