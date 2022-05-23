ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Show Neighborly Niceness in Montco With Mr. Rogers–Themed Kindness Day Today

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CadwY_0fnM6ve900
Fred Rodgers, explaining the significance of 1-4-3.Image via Robert Smith at YouTube.

Announcing the fourth annual 1-4-3 Day in Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf encouraged Keystone State residents to show kindness, generosity, and love this coming May 23. The date is the 143rd day of 2022, a number imbued with special significance, writes James Wesser for WETM 18 News, Elmira, NY.

The tradition was started in 2019 to honor Mr. Fred Rogers, the gentle children’s public television star and Pittsburgh native.

“I encourage all Pennsylvanians to join in this tradition. And they don’t have to wait for 1-4-3 Day to show compassion and generosity to others, particularly with recent world events,” Wolf said. “1-4-3 Day is just one moment in time that we can practice the kindness and gratitude that are integral to the spirit in all Pennsylvanians.”

Mister Rogers Neighborhood ran for 33 years (1968–2001) on PBS. Rogers used it as a forum to connect deeply with children, despite the physical distance the medium of television represented. On the air, he taught youngsters — as well as adults — the value of compassion, kindness, and being a good neighbor.

He routinely used the the numbers 1-4-3 as a shortcut way way of saying “I love you.” The numbers represent the number of letters in the words of the phrase. Reportedly, the idea came from a Boston lighthouse that flashed that sequence as a message to the public.

“With everything happening globally, we hope 1-4-3 Day inspires more generosity, more neighborliness, and more fellowship wherever kindness is needed,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore, of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

Read more about the 1-4-3 Day at WETM 18 News.

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

$1.6 Billion in Funding Connects Montgomery County and PA Bridges with Upkeep and Safety Resources

State funding will help Pa. bridges, including those in Phila.'s collar counties, remain safe.Image via Anders Jildén at Unsplash. Pa. will receive $1.6 billion in funding to repair 3,000 bridges across the state, writes Priyanka Singh for Contractor News. The once-in-a-generation boost is being facilitated through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy