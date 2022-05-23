MISSING IN KANSAS: Jawaun Rogers

More than 23 years have passed since Adam Herrman was last seen, and his disappearance remains a mystery. Adam, born Irvin Groeninger, III, went missing in April 1999. He was last known to be at his family’s mobile home park in Towanda – about eight miles west of El Dorado, Kan. His adoptive family said he had a history of running away and never reported him missing, according to police. In 2008, a tip led investigators to look into his disappearance. There was suspected abuse and other criminal charges connected to the case, as detailed here.

EL DORADO, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO