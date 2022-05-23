ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

MISSING IN KANSAS: Jawaun Rogers

By Annette Lawless
KAKE TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA south-central Kansas teenager appears to be on the run. Jawaun Rogers was...

www.kake.com

Comments / 2

KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Shea Twitchell

Shea Twitchell, 15, was reported missing on May 9, 2022, in Newton. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said she may still be in the area. Missing from: Newton, Kan. Missing since: May 9, 2022. Age when reported missing: 15. Height: 5’6’’. Weight: 130 pounds. Hair:...
Great Bend Post

Kansas woman charged with mail theft

TOPEKA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft. The United State's Attorney's office reported Chelsea Pulse, 27, of Junction City is charged with one count of embezzlement of the mail, two counts of theft of the mail, and one count of delay of mail. The U.S. Postal Service is investigating the case.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

220 Kansas kids unaccounted for on National Missing Children's Day

More than 23 years have passed since Adam Herrman was last seen, and his disappearance remains a mystery. Adam, born Irvin Groeninger, III, went missing in April 1999. He was last known to be at his family’s mobile home park in Towanda – about eight miles west of El Dorado, Kan. His adoptive family said he had a history of running away and never reported him missing, according to police. In 2008, a tip led investigators to look into his disappearance. There was suspected abuse and other criminal charges connected to the case, as detailed here.
EL DORADO, KS
KWCH.com

Report of possible shooting leads to search in N. Wichita canal

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - No one was found in a search by rescue divers in a nearby canal, but Wichita police are seeking further information into an anonymous report of a possible shooting Wednesday afternoon that led to a heavy emergency response in the north part of the city. That response included the search in the canal.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Former Kansas police officer arrested by KBI

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has arrested a former police officer from the Ellinwood Police Department. Ellinwood is located in the center of the state 10 miles east of Great Bend. At approximately 8 a.m. Thursday, KBI agents arrested 40-year-old Christopher W. Rowland, of Great Bend, near Main and 11th […]
ELLINWOOD, KS
KWCH.com

One hospitalized in crash in N Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was hospitalized with serious injuries in a crash at 17th and Mosley in north Wichita. The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. A cause was not immediately given. Eyewitness News has a reporter at the scene.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Answers sought as trash ignored for weeks in SW Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Living in filth with no explanation, residents of a manufactured home park in southwest Wichita say their trash hasn’t been picked up in weeks, turning their block into a landfill. One of the residents of Sleepy Hollow manufactured home park reached out to Eyewitness News in hopes of getting answers.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Crimestoppers: $4,000 worth of Riverfest buttons stolen

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Riverfest starts one week from tomorrow, but before the party even starts, thieves have put a damper on things. Scammers stole $4,000 worth of Riverfest buttons over the last few weeks and police want you to be on the lookout. "It's disappointing that people from...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Police close to closing case with your help

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Factfinder 12 is revisiting a Wichita cold case as the one year mark since Abram Galvan was shot dead after attending a wedding. Wichita police say the Factfinder 12 investigation that aired in August of 2021 sparked dozens of tips, now they’re looking for the tip that solves the case.
WICHITA, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Wichita man who stole car, shot owner in face, sentenced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After pleading guilty to shooting a man in the face, stealing a car, and robbing a Kwik Shop, a Wichita man was sentenced to over 17 years in prison on Wednesday. 21-year-old Jacob Caddell pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated robbery on April 16. […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas bookkeeper pleads guilty to bank fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A woman from Kansas pleaded guilty in connection to a scheme to defraud her former employers of millions of dollars. According to a press release from The United States Department of Justice, Nancy Martin, 77, of Wichita pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of aid or assist filing a false tax document.
WICHITA, KS

