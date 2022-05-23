ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayslake, IL

Driver Killed, Metra Train Partially Derails After Striking Vehicle Near Grayslake

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Metra train partially derailed during the morning rush hour Monday after striking a vehicle near Grayslake, and the driver of the gravel truck was killed in the collision, the rail agency said....

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fox Lake, IL
City
Grayslake, IL
Grayslake, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
wlip.com

Victim ID, More Information Released in Lake County Train/Truck Crash

(Waukegan, IL) A man killed when his dump truck was struck by a passenger train, has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Jesus Castrejon of Wheeling died of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the Monday morning incident near Hainesville. The 41-year-old was behind the wheel of the truck at a private railroad crossing near Routes 120 and 134, when that vehicle was hit by an inbound Metra train. Investigators say the train’s engineer did apply the brakes and that the horn sounded before the eventual crash. The force of the collision partially derailed the train and left one passenger on board with injuries. The investigation into the crash continues.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metra#Traffic Accident
NBC Chicago

Hurricane Harbor Chicago Opens Saturday For the 2022 Season

Hurricane Harbor Chicago and Hurricane Harbor Rockford at Six Flags are set to make a splash over Labor Day weekend as both water parks open for the 2022 season Saturday. New last year to Hurricane Harbor Chicago in Gurnee is Tsunami Surge, the world's tallest water coaster. According to the park, the coaster stands 86-feet in the air, and can reach a speed of 28 miles per hour amid enclosed tunnels with open air slides and five major drops.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Reckless thrill seeker' arrested, suspected of firing shots in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha law enforcement investigated a report of shots being fired at Sam Poerio Park on Thursday morning, May 26. According to a tweet, Kenosha County sheriff's deputies went to the park. They located and took a person into custody. A firearm was also recovered. Police said in...
KENOSHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Is a front license plate required in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As people hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend, motorists may see a few vehicles with no front license plate attached. Is that allowed in Wisconsin?. If two license plates are issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), state law requires both plates be attached to the vehicle. One must be on the front and the other on the rear.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
81K+
Followers
61K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy