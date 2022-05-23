Driver Killed, Metra Train Partially Derails After Striking Vehicle Near Grayslake

(Waukegan, IL) A man killed when his dump truck was struck by a passenger train, has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Jesus Castrejon of Wheeling died of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the Monday morning incident near Hainesville. The 41-year-old was behind the wheel of the truck at a private railroad crossing near Routes 120 and 134, when that vehicle was hit by an inbound Metra train. Investigators say the train’s engineer did apply the brakes and that the horn sounded before the eventual crash. The force of the collision partially derailed the train and left one passenger on board with injuries. The investigation into the crash continues.

LAKE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO