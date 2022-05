VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The following is a media news release from Vicky Lovell. “My name is Vicky Lovell and I am your current Barnes County Commissioner for District 4. I currently live in a rural area of Barnes County by Sanborn. I was born and raised in Barnes County and spent most of my life here, besides my time at Basic Training, I also lived for a short time in Seattle. My hobbies include reading books, going for walks, spending time with my family and friends, and helping out in my local community through the Our Saviors Lutheran Church, the American Legion, and the Sanborn Fire Department.

