ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Sedgwick County tests outdoor sirens in “attack mode”

By Jacob Weston
kfdi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe attack function of Sedgwick County’s outdoor sirens were tested Monday at noon. The attack mode has a rising and falling...

www.kfdi.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfdi.com

KDOT Hosting Public Meeting May 26th for East Kellogg Freeway Project

The public is invited to attend a public meeting about future improvements to the U.S. 54 corridor on Thursday, May 26, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at LifeChange Church Wichita, 10225 E Kellogg Drive, in Wichita. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is hosting the meeting. KDOT is looking at improvements to...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Former Ellinwood police officer arrested in misconduct investigation

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that agents have arrested a former Ellinwood police officer for several charges. 40-year-old Christopher Rowland of Great Bend was arrested for suspected theft, possession of marijuana, official misconduct, interference with a law enforcement officer and interference with the judicial process. Rowland was an...
ELLINWOOD, KS
kfdi.com

Threats made against Wichita mayor, city council member and interim chief

Wichita police are investigating a threat that was made to Mayor Brandon Whipple, City Council member Brandon Johnson and Interim Police Chief Lem Moore. The threat was received Monday morning through an anonymous internet platform, and a Wichita police officer was made aware of the threat. Police said the message threatened Mayor Whipple and Council Member Johnson if they appoint a new police chief. A similar message was received the previous week, directed at Interim Police Chief Lem Moore, telling him to leave Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita City Council approves revised contract for towing impounded vehicles

The Wichita City Council voted unanimously in a special meeting Wednesday to approve a contract with three towing companies for impounded vehicles and the fees that will be charged. The council deadlocked last week on a proposed contract with nine companies out of concerns for low-income families that might not...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
County
Sedgwick County, KS
City
Andover, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita man sentenced for woman’s death from 2020

50-year-old Robert Bruce Mans Jr., of Wichita, was sentenced for a woman’s death from 2020. He pled guilty on April 18. Mans was sentenced to 228 months on one count of voluntary manslaughter and 43 months for one count of aggravated battery. Mans will also have to register as a violent offender.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita man sentenced for 2021 robbery and shooting

A Wichita man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for separate robbery and shooting incidents last year. 21-year-old Jacob Caddell pleaded guilty in April to charges of aggravated battery and aggravated robbery. Prosecutors said on May 29th of 2021 a man reported his car was stolen by three young men. They called him and said they were going to return it, and while he was waiting near 31st Street South and Meridian, one of the men shot him in the face. He was able to give officers a description of the gunman.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siren
kfdi.com

Flood warnings issued for south central Kansas

Moderate to heavy rains have raised flooding concerns across south central and southeast Kansas. A flood watch remains in effect through the evening, and there are flood warnings that have been issued for Sedgwick, Kingman, Harper and Sumner counties until 5:15 p.m. Flood warnings have also been issued for a number of rivers and streams in the area.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute: Flags of Freedom

Flags of Freedom is back for a second year. This event to honors, celebrates and remembers Veterans this Memorial Day. The IAM District Lodge #70 field at I-235 and S. Meridian Ave. has been transformed into a sea of red, white and blue with 600 U.S. flags. Displayed from Monday, May 16, through Tuesday, May 31, the flags have been sponsored by area organizations and individuals to recognize those who have served our country. Dedications may be purchased in honor or memory of a service member for $30 each through May 31 at unitedwayplains.org/flagsoffreedom. The names of veterans honored with a dedication are listed on a virtual dedication wall at unitedwayplains.org that will be online through Veterans Day holiday on Nov. 11, 2022. The virtual dedication wall includes space for branch of service, rank and a personal tribute.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy