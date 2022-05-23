Sedgwick County tests outdoor sirens in “attack mode”

Flags of Freedom is back for a second year. This event to honors, celebrates and remembers Veterans this Memorial Day. The IAM District Lodge #70 field at I-235 and S. Meridian Ave. has been transformed into a sea of red, white and blue with 600 U.S. flags. Displayed from Monday, May 16, through Tuesday, May 31, the flags have been sponsored by area organizations and individuals to recognize those who have served our country. Dedications may be purchased in honor or memory of a service member for $30 each through May 31 at unitedwayplains.org/flagsoffreedom. The names of veterans honored with a dedication are listed on a virtual dedication wall at unitedwayplains.org that will be online through Veterans Day holiday on Nov. 11, 2022. The virtual dedication wall includes space for branch of service, rank and a personal tribute.

WICHITA, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO