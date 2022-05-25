ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp trial – live: Amber Heard rests defence case as Kate Moss expected to testify this week

By Oliver O'Connell and Peony Hirwani
WARNING: This live blog contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Amber Heard’s legal team has rested their defence case in the defamation trial brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She is pursuing a counterclaim of $100m, of which a motion to dismiss was denied by Judge Penney Azcarate.

On Tuesday rebuttal witnesses for Depp gave testimony countering the testimony of expert witnesses put forward in Heard’s defence concerning her alleged loss of earnings and his mental health. A different account of the 2013 Hicksville Trailer Palace incident was also heard by the court and a former friend of Heard’s sister said she believed it was “something very wrong” to support the claims against Depp.

Supermodel and Depp-ex Kate Moss will testify on Wednesday about her relationship with the actor in the 1990s.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Friday.

