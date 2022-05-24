ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palos Verdes Estates, CA

1 killed, 3 hurt in 300-foot fall down cliff in Palos Verdes Estates

By Darleene Powells, Tina Patel
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37FydX_0fnKsxJG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B0Yqg_0fnKsxJG00
CBS speaks with family of one of the survivors of 300-foot fall down Palos Verdes cliff 02:51

One person died and three others were injured Monday after falling down a cliff in the Palos Verdes Estates area.

"We still don't know," said Palos Verdes resident Sammy Weiss. "I mean we still could know these people."

The rescue effort started at about 4:40 a.m. in the area of Paseo Del Mar and Avon Road in Palos Verdes Estates, where fire crews were sent over the side on rope line systems to help four people -- two male and two female -- who were found 300 to 400 feet down the side of a cliff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rCRfG_0fnKsxJG00
(credit: CBS)

One person suffered minor injuries in the fall but was able to climb up to the top and call for help. Air units were brought in to help find and rescue the other three people. One of those people was airlifted straight to a hospital, while the second was brought to the top of the cliff and loaded into an ambulance. Both are in critical condition.

"Both of them told us there were hanging at the cliff's edge," said Palos Verdes police Capt. Steve Barber. "The female who we did interview stated she slipped. And as she was starting to fall, her friends, all three of them, tried to save her. And in doing so, all four of them went over the cliff."

The fourth person, a man, from Los Angeles, was declared dead at the scene, and his body had to be hoisted up for recovery by the coroner. The victim, Jerardo Huitzil, was 25 years old.

CBS reporter Rick Montanez spoke with the mother of the man who was able to climb to the top, Vincent Avila. She said they're still waiting to hear if her son will need surgery, and still haven't told him that one of his friends died.

Doctors were conducting a series of tests to determine how severe Avila's injuries are, after deducing that he has a broken rib and internal damage to one of his kidneys.

"I went to the place of the accident and that's terrible," his mother, Irma, said. "I'm in shock, believe me."

She shared pictures of her son, who also suffered several deep cuts and bruises to his legs and face during his climb back to the top, and further noted how she believes that the group likely fell between 10 and 11 p.m., but help didn't come along until the early morning.

"He thinks it's around one hour. But the police say maybe he was walking around four hours to look for help," she continued.

Avila's mother explained that the four were friends from high school and often went hiking together.

Doctors expect that Vincent and his two friends will recover.

According to a public information officer with the Palos Verdes Police Department, the four people were hanging out there when one of the females got too close to the edge of the cliff and started to slip. The others went to help her and the entire group fell.

"It's extremely dangerous; there's no fencing in the area," LA County Fire Capt. Wade Kelsey said.

Neighbors familiar with the dangerous beauty of the cliffs say if the four were visiting, they were likely unaware of where the edge was or the condition of the cliffs. There are also no lights near the cliffs overnight.

"I don't know what the attraction is to getting so close to such a dangerous ... I mean, someone lost their life today," resident Chris Reese said. "You don't need to get that close to enjoy this beautiful scenery here."

"It's really nice here, but these cliffs are really slippery, so it's pretty dangerous," said Tatiana Osoimalo, another neighbor in the area. "You can't see anything. Nothing in the ocean. Everything is really black, you just see the headlights of the cars."

Comments / 3

Related
CBS LA

6 people rescued after 50-facade collapses on a building in Temple City

Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department were able to free six people who were trapped inside a Temple City building Wednesday. The people were trapped inside the building, located in the 9000 block East Las Tunas Avenue, after 50-feet of the structure's façade collapsed. No one was injured, but according to LAFD the structure was compromised in the incident and Building and Safety inspectors will need to check the integrity of the building. 
TEMPLE CITY, CA
CBS LA

1 killed in fiery big rig crash on 710 Freeway in Long Beach.

One person was killed in a fiery crash that shut down most of the 710 Freeway in Long Beach for much of Thursday morning.The crash was first reported at about 3 a.m. on the southbound 710 Freeway at Long Beach Boulevard, where authorities found a sedan, a Toyota Tundra and a big rig in lanes. At least one of the vehicles caught fire, and one person became trapped, according to the California Highway Patrol. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Information about that person was not released.Only one lane was available to traffic to get past the scene for hours. The freeway was fully reopened at 7 a.m.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Several people detained and questioned at Granada Hills junk pile following raid

The Los Angeles Police Department conducted a sweep operation Thursday at a homeless encampment in the Granada Hills area.According to LAPD, officers came to the encampment to serve a search warrant for stolen goods but were not sure what they would find other than a rare collector's item spotted by a viewer in previous coverage by CBSLA's Kristine Lazar.A judge granted the search warrant after the viewer spotted a stolen van, which was reportedly a rare collector's item. The viewer said that the van would not be up there on its own. RELATED: Only On: Granada Hills residents outraged as rubbish pile continues...
GRANADA HILLS, CA
CBS LA

1 killed in crash in Palmdale area

A person was killed Wednesday after being involved in a traffic collision in the Palmdale area.According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at about 11:20 a.m. at Cheseboro Road and State Route 138.It was not immediately known what caused the crash. Traffic was detoured away from the area while authorities investigated. The person's identity was not known as of Wednesday afternoon.
PALMDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Del Mar, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
CBS LA

Crash involving pickup truck, semi kills 1 on the 105 Freeway in West Athens

One person was killed in a crash on the 105 Freeway in the West Athens area early Thursday, shutting down several lanes for hours.A crash involving a pickup truck and a semi happened at about 2:14 a.m. on the westbound 105 Freeway at Vermont Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Information about that person was not released.Three lanes and the Vermont off-ramp were closed for the fatal crash investigation and clean up. Traffic was diverted past the crash scene in the carpool lane. The freeway reopened at about 7:30 a.m.
WEST ATHENS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falling Down#Avon#Accident#The Palos Verdes Estates#Paseo Del Mar
CBS LA

Operation "Walk in the Park" leads to 17 felony arrests in Riverside street gang

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Thursday announced the success of a multiagency effort by local law enforcement who arrested nearly 20 members of a Riverside street gang.The effort started with a murder at Bordwell Park in Riverside. Clues to the unsolved case led to the arrest of a massive street gang operation. On December 22, 2020, 32-year-old Cedric Dempsey was found shot in the head. Investigators said they located the suspect in the killing of the father of nine just about a week ago. "Detectives served a search warrant at a residence in our community after receiving information that the...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

6 charged in $10 million recycling fraud scheme that brought 9 tons of cans, bottles to California for CRV redemption

Six people have been charged in a $10 million recycling fraud scheme that involved bringing more than nine tons of cans and bottles from Arizona, in order to recycle them for money in Los Angeles and Ontario.California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed the charges of recycling fraud and grand theft against six people Wednesday for allegedly bringing more than nine tons of materials from Arizona in order to take advantage of the California Redemption Value program. The scheme is estimated to have defrauded California's CRV program of more than $10 million.The program from CalRecycle is subsidized by California consumers every...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Chihuahua found with arrow through neck expected to survive

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (AP) — A chihuahua puppy found shot through the neck with an arrow in Southern California was expected to survive after veterinarians removed the projectile, authorities said. A woman reported to 911 that she found the wounded dog Monday in a neighborhood near the city of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

One killed, one hospitalized after car crash in Huntington Beach

A vehicle that was involved in a chase with Fountain Valley police crashed into in Huntington Beach, killing one and hospitalizing another. The pursuit was canceled before the crash. According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, the crash happened at 7:30 p.m. on Brookhurst and Bushard Street. While HBPD was not involved in the pursuit, the department is handling the investigation since the crash happened in their city. Both the deceased and the person that was injured were in the pursuit vehicle. 
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Crews battle blaze tearing through house in Westlake district

Firefighters worked Tuesday to contain a fire tearing through a home in the Westlake District.The fire erupted at the home located on the 200 block of Reno Street near 3rd Street and Hoover Street.Crews were seen tearing through the roof of the home attempting to douse the flames.It was not immediately clear what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

L.A. Fleet Week celebrations nearly underway

Los Angeles Fleet Week is set to make its return over Memorial Day Weekend, with the multi-day celebration for the nation's Sea Services set to kickoff Friday morning. After missing the previous two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, dozens of military members with the Navy, the Marines, the Coast Guard and Merchant Marine, ships and exhibits will highlight the four-day event that ends on Memorial Day held at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro.A pair of amphibious transport ships, the U.S.S. Portland and the U.S.S. Essex, will be available for tours open to the public, including equipment demonstrations...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police: 21-year-old San Bernardino man found with large cache of assault rifles, other firearms

A routine traffic stop revealed an unusually large cache of firearms in San Bernardino, police said.Robert Andrew Medina, 21, of San Bernardino, is being held on multiple weapons charges and is scheduled to appear in court next Wednesday. San Bernardino police say Medina was behind the wheel of a U-Haul box truck that had been observed by an officer, making several traffic violations. Medina, who had just been arrested for a firearms violation, consented to a search of the truck – which turned up seven assault rifles, nine handguns, a shotgun, 18 high-capacity magazines, and an assortment of ammunition, according to San Bernardino police.One of the firearms was determined to have been stolen, and another had an altered serial number, police said.Medina remains in custody Thursday on $500,000 bail, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Southern California schools on alert after mass shooting kills 19 elementary school students in Texas

A number of schools in Southern California will be on alert Wednesday, a day after 19 elementary school students and two adults were killed in a mass shooting in Texas.A gunman, an 18-year-old armed with a handgun and assault rifle, was fatally shot by law enforcement after opening fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The mass shooting killed 19 students and two adults, and wounded two law enforcement officers.Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said there were "no adequate words" to describe Tuesday's horrific events in Uvalde, about 85 miles of San Antonio. Barnes said the county's Intelligence Assessment Center is monitoring the situation and the department will increase its presence at schools."No parent should ever have to wonder if their child is safe at school," he said.Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said his department would be working with school resource officers to "ensure the safety of our children." LAPD Chief Michel Moore said his department was working with Los Angeles School Police to increase patrols around schools and common pathways.South Pasadena and Arcadia police said they were unaware of any threats to their communities, but that they will have extra officers at their schools as a precaution.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Fire restrictions tighten a month early in the San Bernardino National Forest

Fire restrictions are tightening in the San Bernardino National Forest ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.Restrictions that go into effect Thursday include a ban on campfires and wood or charcoal barbecues and smoking at unhosted campgrounds and picnic areas, operating internal combustion engines off paved, gravel, or dirt National Forest system roads and trails; and welding or operating acetylene or other torches with an open flame. Forest officials say some hosted campgrounds and picnic areas will still allow campfires, barbecues, and smoking, and gas-powered stoves and fire rings with a fuel shutoff, if used with a free California Campfire Permit.Discharging firearms is still allowed at shooting ranges under a special use permit or by visitors with a hunting license, but prohibited in most other cases.Fire restrictions are being raised almost one month earlier than last year due to lower elevations of the forest reaching critically dry fuel moisture levels this week. For information about the fire restrictions or to obtain a permit, visit fs.usda.gov.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Woman robbed outside Redlands Target

A woman was robbed outside a Redlands Target in Citrus Plaza after two young men, who asked if she wanted to buy candy, snatched her wallet and ran, getting away with hundreds of dollars. It's a common sight, kids outside stores who are selling candy for fundraisers. "They'll usually say something to the effect of, 'Oh, if I sell so much I get to go to Universal or Knott's Berry Farm,' or whatever the case," said shopper Maryann Schmidt. "I've heard that quite a few times." Very often, the legitimate fundraisers work to get kids off the street and into sports or other...
REDLANDS, CA
CBS LA

Florida traveling nurse reunited with dog, finds camper after they were stolen over weekend

A traveling nurse from Florida has been reunited with her beloved dog, who was recovered along with her camper after it was all stolen in Los Feliz over the weekend. Nurse Mason Gray danced and sang, "hallelujah," as she arrived at the LAPD's 77th Street station to pick up 6-year-old Bexley, who showed his excitement at being reunited with many doggy kisses. LAPD officers alerted Gray late Monday night that her camper and Bexley, safe and sound, were located on 82nd Street and Vermont Avenue in Los Angeles.Gray was in California to pick up shifts at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, arriving...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
115K+
Followers
22K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy