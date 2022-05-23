ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roansy Contreras promoted from Triple-A

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Pirates promoted RHP Roansy Contreras from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday night. Contreras made three relief appearances in Pittsburgh in...

fantasypros.com

Daniel Bellinger expected to be instant contributor

Giants fourth-round rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger is expected to become an instant contributor on the offense. (Jordan Raanan) Bellinger, who the Giants took in the fourth round, will be expected to see playing time with the lack of depth New York has. He didn't put up big time numbers at San Diego State, but he has shown flashes of potential in both blocking and receiving. For fantasy purposes, he will stay worthless in redraft leagues, but he is an interesting bench stash in dynasty leagues.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fantasypros.com

Jonathan Heasley walks six across five innings in loss Tuesday

Jonathan Heasley pitched five innings, allowing three runs on four hits and six walks while striking out five in Kansas City's 8-6 loss in Arizona on Tuesday. Jonathan Heasley's night could have been a lot worse with all of the traffic he allowed on the bases had it not been for two double plays turned by his defense. The 25-year old has now walked 13 batter in just 13 1/ innings across his three starts, a highly unsustainable trend, at least when it comes to sustaining a pitching career. Heasley is 0-2 with 4.73 ERA and 1.88 WHIP in three starts and carries zero fantasy relevancy at the moment. Heasley's next start is scheduled for Monday in Cleveland but fantasy managers should steer clear.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Ketel Marte drives in two runs in win Monday night

Arizona Diamondbacks 2B Ketel Marte went 2-for-4 at the plate on Monday, hitting a 2-run RBI double, walking once, and striking out once in the Diamondbacks' 9-5 win over the Royals. Fantasy Impact:. Everything seemed to click for the Diamondbacks on Monday night as they managed to roll over the...
PHOENIX, AZ
fantasypros.com

Aroldis Chapman (Achilles tendonitis) placed on 15-day IL

The New York Yankees have placed closer Aroldis Chapman on the 15-day IL with Achilles tendonitis as reported by SNY TV. (SNY on Twitter) Aroldis Chapman has struggled for the past couple of weeks, giving up at least one run in five straight appearances to the tune of a 14.73 ERA and 3.27 WHIP in just 3 2/3 innings over that span. Amazingly he was actually able to record two saves during those five appearances. This came on the heels of 12 straight scoreless appearances to start the season so this appears to have been a growing issue. The Yankees hope the IL stint will be able to reduce inflammation in his left Achilles tendon so he can return as early as June 7 but time will tell with the 34-year old lefty. Clay Holmes (0.42 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, 4 saves) has been named the Yankees closer while Chapman is out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fantasypros.com

8 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (Fantasy Baseball)

Winning in the trade market is arguably more important to your squad’s success than the draft. The trades that push you up the standings are the ones where you capitalize on the high value of overachieving players for discounted high-pedigree or unlucky players who are underperforming. It doesn’t matter when you make these deals. As long as the players you acquire elevate their game and the guys you sent away experience diminished production, then you’ve successfully optimized your team and strengthened your push for a title. Below are our featured experts’ buy-low and sell-high suggestions to help you improve your roster.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Lamar Jackson absent from Ravens’ OTAs

According to multiple league sources, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is not in attendance for the team's OTAs as the former MVP enters the final year of his rookie contract. (Pro Football Talk) Fantasy Impact:. Jackson's absence from OTAs marks the first time in his career that he has missed...
BALTIMORE, MD
fantasypros.com

Darrel Williams to sign with Arizona

The 27-year-old played four years with Kansas City, racking up 912 rushing yards, 762 receiving yards, and 14 combined touchdowns. He will presumably slot in as the backup to James Conner in the Arizona offense, and he becomes a prime handcuff for fantasy managers, particularly given Conner's injury history.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Elvis Andrus leads A's to win with solo homer Tuesday

Oakland Athletics SS Elvis Andrus went 2-for-4 at the plate on Tuesday, hitting a solo homer as well as a game winning single that scored the tie breaking run in the A's 7-5 win over the Mariners. Fantasy Impact:. Andrus has not been great this season as he has a...
SEATTLE, WA
fantasypros.com

Jonathan Loaisiga the latest Yankee headed to IL

New York has been decimated in recent days with injuries. On Tuesday, closer Aroldis Chapman was put on the IL. DJ LeMahieu is dealing with a wrist injury and Giancarlo Stanton went for an MRI on his injured calf Wednesday. The Yankees are still holding onto first place in the AL East, but have lost four of their last six games.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Miles Mikolas allows three runs in no-decision Monday against Blue Jays

Cardinals SP Miles Mikolas picked up a no-decision Monday, allowing three runs on four hits while also walking two and striking out five in 6 2/3 innings pitched in the Cardinals' 7-3 win over the Blue Jays. Fantasy Impact:. Mikolas has allowed three runs or less in each of his...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Football Outlook (2022)

Somebody on the Miami Dolphins is in for a rude awakening come September. Mike Gesicki, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are all being pushed up the rankings/draft boards with hopes that Tua Tagovailoa takes a massive step forward in Year 3 under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel. I am not...
MIAMI, FL
fantasypros.com

Jameis Winston participating in Saints OTAs (ACL)

According to multiple league sources, Saints QB Jameis Winston participated in the team's on-field workouts on Wednesday as he recovers from a torn ACL (NFL.com) New Orleans Saints HC Dennis Allen recently stated on “The Rich Eisen Show” that the team expects Winston to be healthy and under center for week 1, so the QBs ability to participate in OTAs further suggests that he should be ready by the start of the season assuming he doesn’t suffer any setbacks. Winston threw 14 TD passes and just 3 interceptions before tearing his ACL in a week 8 matchup against the Buccaneers last season. Winston was having the most efficient season of his career prior to the injury, and he should have a revamped group of WRs to pass to in 2022. The Saints used a 1st round pick to draft former Ohio State WR Chris Olave, signed veteran slot receiver Jarvis Landry, and Michael Thomas is returning from injury after missing all of last season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fantasypros.com

Ronald Acuna Jr. diagnosed with Grade 1 quad strain

Acuna was scratched from Wednesday's lineup with a tight quad, and although managers never want to hear the word "strain" when it comes to a soft tissue injury, the effect is blunted a bit because it's Grade 1. Snitker said that Acuna will not play Thursday but could DH within a few days. Given Acuna's seemingly superhuman ability to bounce back from injuries - he stole a base in three of his first four games back after missing nearly a week with a groin strain - fantasy managers shouldn't get too worked up about this injury. Even if he needs a short IL stint, his production when in the lineup is so elite that managers should prefer to miss a week of production in exchange for a fully healthy Acuna. In 80 plate appearances, he is slashing .292/.400/.446 with a ridiculous eight steals already. Fantasy managers should take a deep breath and expect a short absence, but no long-term ill effects.
MLB
fantasypros.com

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Thursday (5/26) PREMIUM

Thursday’s main slate begins at 6:40 pm ET on FanDuel, including 10 games. At DraftKings, it’s a nine-game slate. Sadly, the weather looks like it will be inclement in a few spots. So, the suggested player pool is pared down with the weather conditions in mind. Thursday's Starting...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Dynasty Veteran Sleepers: Running Backs (2022 Fantasy Football)

In corporate America, it is downright illegal to discriminate against a person because of their age. So it’s a good thing that playing football is an “at-will” position because otherwise, these teams (and dynasty managers) would be in some real hot water for pervasive ageism. One particular...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Jeremy McNichols signs with Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Thursday that veteran RB Jeremy McNichols has signed with the team. (Atlanta Falcons) McNichols, who most recently played for the Tennessee Titans, is joining his 5th team while entering his 6th NFL season. McNichols has ties to current Falcons HC Arthur Smith who was the Titans offensive coordinator in 2020 while McNichols was a member of that team. McNichols was a 5th-round pick out of Boise State in 2017 and he has been an effective receiving option out of the backfield during his NFL career. McNichols will join a crowded RB room in Atlanta that currently rosters veterans Cordarralle Patterson, Damien Williams, Qadree Ollison, and rookie Tyler Allgeier. It’s unclear how the team's RB rotation might work during the regular season, so this will be a backfield to monitor during training camp, but McNichols isn’t likely to be anything more than a change of pace back or part of a committee at best.
ATLANTA, GA
fantasypros.com

Yahoo MLB DFS Lineup of the Day: Corbin Burnes, George Kirby, Bobby Witt Jr. (5/24)

Building the best DFS lineups for Cash and GPP contests is all about identifying the best ways to utilize your available budget by comparing projections to prices. Luckily, FantasyPros offers a complete suite of DFS tools, including DFS Cheat Sheets, a DFS Lineup Optimizer, and more. Below is today’s Yahoo...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Jose Trevino homers, hits walkoff single in 11th inning Tuesday vs Orioles

Jose Trevino hit a walkoff single in the 11th inning to drive in Isiah Kiner-Falefa and hand New York a walkoff win Tuesday. Trevino's 3rd inning home run was his 2nd of the year in just 65 at-bats as Kyle Higashioka's backup. Trevino was another trade acquisition from late in the offseason and came from Texas after New York traded away then-primary catcher Gary Sanchez to Minnesota. Trevino has appeared in 27 of New York's 43 games this season but other than spot starts in DFS lineups, Trevino is one of those players that carries far more real value to his team than relevance to fantasy managers.
BALTIMORE, MD
fantasypros.com

Aaron Judge homers twice in loss Monday

Aaron Judge went 2-for-3 with two home runs, two runs scored and three RBIs in New York's 6-4 loss to Baltimore on Monday. Aaron Judge is on another planet this year, hitting two more dingers to bring his Major League lead to 17. His three RBIs brought his total to 34, good for 4th in league, behind only leader Jose Ramirez (41), Pete Alonso (40) and teammate Giancarlo Stanton (35). Judge's triple crown category stats (17 HR, 34 RBI, .325 BA) gives his fantasy managers absolutely nothing but satisfaction with their pick at the moment as he continues to rake in his contract year.
MLB

