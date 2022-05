New York City is served by the finest police department in the world – a department it hardly deserves. Back during the early 1990’s, as the beleaguered city was reeling from decades’ worth of criminal siege, the New York City Police Department systematically disassembled the myth that crime and disorder were endemic. Block by block, cops wrested back control, and in 2013, then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg proudly proclaimed New York America’s “safest big city.”

