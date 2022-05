Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott said he’s managed to keep control of his fame over the years because of his low-wage upbringing. When the band hit the big time in the ‘80s, it achieved sales figures that many other groups never managed. In particular, Def Leppard were one of just a handful of artists who've sold more than 10 million copies of more than one album in the U.S.: 1983’s Pyromania (10.2 million with global sales totaling 12 million) and 1987’s Hysteria (12.5 million, global total 25 million).

