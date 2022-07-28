Why the Oculus Quest 2 is still the virtual reality headset to buy

www.cnn.com
Related
Best Oculus Quest 2 prices and deals: July 2022
Finding a discounted Oculus Quest 2 can be a challenge, so we've scoured the web for the best deals and put them all into a simple guide for easy access.
Why Old Spice, Colgate and Dawn are locked up at drug stores
Do stores really need to lock up deodorant and toothpaste?
Help wanted: $78,000 a year to taste candy while sitting on your couch
Duties include leading candy board meetings, being the head taste tester and all things fun; several thousand people have already applied
JOBS・
The best sales to shop today: Casper, Apple TV, Fitbit and more
Today, you’ll find a sitewide deal at Moon Pod, discounted Fitbit fitness trackers and savings at Backcountry. All that and more below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Moon Pod’s dorm-friendly beanbags $100 off right now for Underscored readers
Moon Pod’s zero-gravity beanbags are even more comfortable than the ones of yesteryear — and they have a grown-up look, quality fill and versatility for any space. Stocking up on dorm essentials this month? Those headed off to campus this fall probably know that university-issued furniture isn’t exactly beloved by students. Enter Moon Pod: perfect for studying, lounging with friends or even napping between lectures, they’re a great addition to any dorm room. Best of all, with an exclusive code for Underscored readers, Moon Pod bean bags are 30% off: simply use code CNNBTS for an additional 5% off the site’s sale.
The best products we’ve tested in July: Charcoal grills, first aid kits and more
CNN Underscored is constantly testing products — be those charcoal grills to first aid kits to cooling fans — to find the absolute best in each respective category. Here are the winning products from July.
South Africa's hospitality giant bets on tech to lure customers
For Anthony Leeming, CEO of Sun International Group, turning to technology and online gaming means finding new ways to diversify in hopes of an uptick of tourists looking to travel again.
Keep your dorm spotless with these 25 items under $25
Organizing all your things in a dorm room can be a huge task. And to make matters trickier, dorm rooms are typically very, very small. We asked experts to help us pick out 25 of the absolute best dorm room organizers, all priced under $25.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How the world's biggest four-day workweek trial run changed people's lives
Workers are fed up. More than two years into the pandemic, many have burned out, quit their jobs or are struggling to make ends meet as record inflation takes a huge bite out of their paychecks.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0