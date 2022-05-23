Peptide Combats Cancer Progression in Animal Model

Silver/silver chloride nanoparticles (Ag/AgCl-NPs) were synthesized for the first time from the herbal Geodorum densiflorum rhizome extracts and characterized by different techniques. The surface plasmon resonance peak at 455Â nm was observed in the UV"“Visible spectrum, the average particle size of 25Â nm was determined by SEM, XRD reflection peaks (28.00Â°, 32.42Â°, 38.28Â°, 46.38Â°, 54.94Â°, 57.60Â°, 64.64Â°, and 67.48Â°) indicated the presence of Ag-NPs and AgCl-NPs, heat stability was confirmed by TGA and FTIR analysis indicated the presence of alcohol/phenol, alkanes, primary amines, nitro compounds, alkyl chloride functional groups. The synthesized Ag/AgCl-NPs, previously synthesized Kaempferia rotunda and Zizyphus mauritiana mediated Ag/AgCl-NPs separately inhibited the proliferation of BxPC-3 cells with the IC50 values of 7.8, 17.1, and 20.1Â Âµg/ml, respectively. In the case of MCF-7 cells, the IC50 values of G. densiflorum- Ag/AgCl-NPs and K. rotunda-Ag/AgCl-NPs were 21.5 and 23.5Â Âµg/ml, respectively. Whereas the IC50 of G. densiflorum-Ag/AgCl-NPs was 28.0Â Âµg/ml against glioblastoma stem cells (GSCs). Induction of apoptosis in GSCs, BxPC-3 and MCF-7 cells was noted followed by NPs treatment. In GSCs, the expression level of NFÎºB, TNFÎ±, p21, and TLR9 genes were upregulated after treatment with G. densiflorum-Ag/AgCl-NPs while in the MCF-7 cells, the expression of p53, FAS, Caspase-8 and -9, NFÎºB, MAPK, JNK and p21 genes were increased. G. densiflorum-Ag/AgCl-NPs inhibited 60% and 95% of EAC cells growth at the doses of 2 and 4Â mg/Kg/day after intraperitoneal treatment with five consequent days, respectively. A remarkable improvement of hematological parameters with the decreased average tumor weight and increase of 75% life span of G. densiflorum-Ag/AgCl-NPs treated mice were observed. Altogether, this study reported for the first time in vitro anticancer activity of biogenic G. densiflorum-Ag/AgCl-NPs against GSC cells along with MCF-7 and BxPC-3 cells and in vivo anticancer properties against EAC cells.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO