ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Peptide Combats Cancer Progression in Animal Model

technologynetworks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn article published in Scientific Reports describes a study demonstrating the effectiveness of a peptide developed by Brazilian scientists, called Rb4, to combat cancer progression in an animal model, especially malignant melanoma. The molecule holds promise for the treatment of drug-resistant tumors. Preclinical in vitro and in vivo trials...

www.technologynetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

First human patient injected with revolutionary cancer-killing virus

Scientists have injected the first human patient with a new cancer-killing virus. The virus, known as Vaxinia, has seen successful tests in animals. However, the true test of its efficacy begins with this new clinical trial. Scientists just injected a human with a cancer-killing virus. It’s easy to hear the...
CANCER
WebMD

Are Ants the Future of Cancer Detection?

Cancer diagnosis is frightening, invasive, time-consuming, and expensive. And more than 1.6 million people get that cancer diagnosis every year in the United States. That’s a lot of biopsies and a lot of looking at cells under highly sensitive microscopes. . But what if detecting cancer in those samples...
CANCER
IFLScience

New Type Of Cancer Vaccine Bypasses Tumor Defenses In Animal Studies

One of the many lessons the world has been reminded of in the past few years is just how powerful vaccines can be. After all, prevention is better than cure, as the 16th century philosopher Erasmus famously said – although, as we’re finding out, vaccines can be pretty good at both.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study reveals imaging approach with potential to detect lung cancer earlier, at the cellular level

Researchers at the Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania have found a way to identify lung cancer at the cellular level in real time during a biopsy, offering promise in the ability to detect the disease earlier and with more confidence. The findings, which build on previous Penn research, demonstrate that an imaging agent detected via guided technology during biopsies in real time can effectively light up cancer cells that may have been too small to detect using existing technology. Based on the more easily identifiable presence of fluorescent cancer cells generated by the new imaging approach, five non-expert raters diagnosed the malignant or non-malignant tissue biopsies with 96 percent accuracy and made no false negatives on the 20 human biopsy specimens they reviewed. The research is published this week in Nature Communications.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Cell#National Cancer Institute#Scientific Reports#Brazilian#Proteolipid Protein 2
verywellhealth.com

Types of Thyroid Cancer

Understanding a thyroid cancer diagnosis can be confusing. There are many different types of thyroid cancer, with varying survival rates and multiple names. Whether papillary or follicular thyroid cancer, hereditary or sporadic medullary thyroid cancer, or undifferentiated anaplastic thyroid cancers, these growths start in the thyroid. The thyroid is a...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Gallstone disease shown to be strong predictor of pancreatic cancer

Patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) were six times more likely to have had gallstone disease within the year prior to diagnosis than non-cancer patients, suggesting gallstones could be a warning sign for this aggressive and deadly cancer, according to research to be presented at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2022. PDAC is the most common pancreatic cancer, accounting for more than 90% of cases, and it is often fatal because it tends to be diagnosed in late stages.
BOSTON, MA
Bridget Mulroy

The Human Body Fixes Itself With Less Alcohol Consumption

Abstaining from alcohol has health benefits.(Alena Butor/iStock) Yes! The body is capable of repairing itself once it is completely clear of alcohol in its systems, but it depends entirely on how much a person drinks, how often they drink, and other health conditions a person may have.
Nature.com

Biogenic silver/silver chloride nanoparticles inhibit human cancer cells proliferation in vitro and Ehrlich ascites carcinoma cells growth in vivo

Silver/silver chloride nanoparticles (Ag/AgCl-NPs) were synthesized for the first time from the herbal Geodorum densiflorum rhizome extracts and characterized by different techniques. The surface plasmon resonance peak at 455Â nm was observed in the UV"“Visible spectrum, the average particle size of 25Â nm was determined by SEM, XRD reflection peaks (28.00Â°, 32.42Â°, 38.28Â°, 46.38Â°, 54.94Â°, 57.60Â°, 64.64Â°, and 67.48Â°) indicated the presence of Ag-NPs and AgCl-NPs, heat stability was confirmed by TGA and FTIR analysis indicated the presence of alcohol/phenol, alkanes, primary amines, nitro compounds, alkyl chloride functional groups. The synthesized Ag/AgCl-NPs, previously synthesized Kaempferia rotunda and Zizyphus mauritiana mediated Ag/AgCl-NPs separately inhibited the proliferation of BxPC-3 cells with the IC50 values of 7.8, 17.1, and 20.1Â Âµg/ml, respectively. In the case of MCF-7 cells, the IC50 values of G. densiflorum- Ag/AgCl-NPs and K. rotunda-Ag/AgCl-NPs were 21.5 and 23.5Â Âµg/ml, respectively. Whereas the IC50 of G. densiflorum-Ag/AgCl-NPs was 28.0Â Âµg/ml against glioblastoma stem cells (GSCs). Induction of apoptosis in GSCs, BxPC-3 and MCF-7 cells was noted followed by NPs treatment. In GSCs, the expression level of NFÎºB, TNFÎ±, p21, and TLR9 genes were upregulated after treatment with G. densiflorum-Ag/AgCl-NPs while in the MCF-7 cells, the expression of p53, FAS, Caspase-8 and -9, NFÎºB, MAPK, JNK and p21 genes were increased. G. densiflorum-Ag/AgCl-NPs inhibited 60% and 95% of EAC cells growth at the doses of 2 and 4Â mg/Kg/day after intraperitoneal treatment with five consequent days, respectively. A remarkable improvement of hematological parameters with the decreased average tumor weight and increase of 75% life span of G. densiflorum-Ag/AgCl-NPs treated mice were observed. Altogether, this study reported for the first time in vitro anticancer activity of biogenic G. densiflorum-Ag/AgCl-NPs against GSC cells along with MCF-7 and BxPC-3 cells and in vivo anticancer properties against EAC cells.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

One-off treatment shown to prevent long term side effects of cancer radiotherapies

A new study has found that a simple, one-off treatment was able to prevent long term side effects of cancer radiotherapies. There are about 2 million cancer survivors in the UK, and many of them face premature memory loss and faster occurrence of various diseases resembling premature aging, to which sadly, there is no cure. This is thought to be caused by side effects of toxic cancer chemotherapies and radiotherapies, which aim to treat cancer cells but can also damage normal cells.
CANCER
biospace.com

Inaugural Patient Injected with Cancer-Killing Oncolytic Virus

Imugene and City of Hope announced this week that the first patient has begun treatment in a revolutionary Phase I clinical trial, investigating the safety and efficacy of CF33-hNIS (Vaxinia), a cancer-killing virus, in adults with metastatic or advanced tumors. The therapeutic candidate is intended to be a tool for...
CANCER
Daily Beast

New Cancer Vaccine Bludgeons a Tumor’s Defenses Better Than Ever

Modern science has a couple of tricks up its sleeve when it comes to fighting cancer. Nearly a century ago, we discovered that our immune systems can recognize and wipe out these abnormal interlopers. We’ve used this knowledge to design drugs that prevent tumors from growing and therapies that help the immune system better fight cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Effects of inhalable gene transfection as a novel gene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer and malignant pleural mesothelioma

Gene therapy using vectors has attracted attention in recent years for the treatment of cancers caused by gene mutations. Besides, new treatments are imperative for lung cancer, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM), due to its high mortality. We developed a minimally invasive and orally inhalable tumor suppressor gene drug (SFD-p16 and SFD-p53) with non-viral vectors for lung cancer treatment by combining tumor suppressor genes with an inhalant powder that can deliver active ingredients directly to the lung. We used NSCLC (A549 and H1299) and MPM (H2052) cell lines in an air"“liquid interface culture. Transfection of A549 and H2052 cells with SFD-p16 significantly increased p16 mRNA expression levels and decreased cell proliferation in both cell lines. Similar results were obtained with transfection of H1299 with the inhalable gene drug SFD-p53. In an in vivo experiment, a mouse model of lung cancer with orthotopically transplanted luciferase-expressing A549 cells was subjected to intratracheal insufflation of SFD-p16. Consequently, SFD-p16 effectively and directly affected lung cancer. This study suggests that inhalable gene drugs are effective treatments for NSCLC and MPM. We expect inhalable gene drugs to present a novel gene therapy agent for lung cancer that patients can self-administer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover effective combination immunotherapy for liver cancer

Researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine have discovered a specific combination immunotherapy that shows promise in the fight against liver cancer. The therapy involves a tumor-suppressing lipid molecule called nanoliposome C6-ceramide (LipC6) and an antibody for cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen 4 (CTLA4). When used together in this study, LipC6 and the anti- CTLA4 antibody significantly slowed tumor growth and enhanced the strength of tumor-attacking T cells.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study reveals cause, potential precision therapies for aggressive lymphoma

DNA mutations are essential to the rapid development of an array of antibody-producing immune cells called B cells that collectively can recognize a vast number of specific targets. But this process can go awry in people with a mutation in a gene called SETD2, leading to a type of aggressive blood cancer, according to a study by Weill Cornell Medicine investigators.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Protein Degrader Technology May Reduce Drug Development Failure Rate

Researchers have boosted pioneering technology to show whether potential treatments are worth progressing into human trials, in a game-changing move that could dramatically reduce the high failure rates in drug discovery and development. The WEHI-led team is using protein degrader technology to test the efficacy and safety of drugs by...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Potential new drug combination for some skin cancers

A combination of two existing skin cancer drugs and a third experimental drug could lead to a new strategy for treating patients who do not respond to existing therapies, a new study in mice suggests. The researchers found that the triple therapy cured 100 percent of the mice in the...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Limited-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment

Being diagnosed with small cell lung cancer can be a shock, especially since this disease tends to develop quickly. In fact, symptoms tend to appear just a few months before diagnosis for many patients. In the whirlwind of a cancer diagnosis and staging process, you may be wondering about treatment options for limited-stage small cell lung cancers.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Ultrasound-assisted laser technique vaporizes artery plaque

Atherosclerosis, a buildup of plaque, can lead to heart disease, artery disease, and chronic kidney disease and is traditionally treated by inserting and inflating a balloon to expand the artery. Other treatments based on lasers can remove blockages rather than simply compressing them but are used infrequently, because they have a high risk of complication and low efficacy.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy