NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Officials are reminding hemp producers in Tennessee that important deadlines are coming up this summer. Hemp producers with a current license in Tennessee are required to reapply with Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) by June 30 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. New producer applications are accepted year-round and expire June 30 annually. All applicants must submit an application, license fees, and required documentation. Additionally, if the application and payment are not received by the deadline, the producer’s license will expire June 30 at 5:30 p.m.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO