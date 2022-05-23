ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Elvira Salazar Aims to Protect Stiltsville

By Daniel Molina
floridianpress.com
 4 days ago

Florida Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R) has introduced H.R. 7833, the Stiltsville Restoration Act. Elvira Salazar's legislation would "authorize repairs to a damaged Stiltsville structure in Biscayne Bay National Park.". Joining her in introducing the legislation are Florida Reps. Carlos Gimenez (R), Mario Diaz-Balart (R), and Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon,...

floridianpress.com

Comments / 2

Toni Koraza

How much money do you need to live in Miami in 2022?

Costs of living are skyrocketing in the Magic City. The rising inflation numbers are dominating the news channels next to the war in Europe and primary election results. However, Miami has made it on the list as one of the cities with the highest and most rapidly rising inflation.
MIAMI, FL
