See Inside the Rolling Stone Collector’s Edition Box Set With Blackpink (and Where to Buy It)

By RS Editors
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago

Blackpink are finally on the cover of Rolling Stone and the international pop sensations are breaking all sorts of records with their Rolling Stone debut.

Rolling Stone’s Instagram had its biggest day in history on May 23 with almost three million people interacting with the posts on our feed. Blackpink photos, meantime, accounted for the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth-most-liked posts in Rolling Stone history on Instagram. The girls also made waves on Twitter, with our Blackpink stories (and individual member cover stories) trending worldwide on Twitter on four separate days.

Now, the entire collection of photos, interviews and bonus content can be accessed with our exclusive Collector’s Edition Box Set featuring Blackpink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MfrsR_0fnIYmLL00

Rolling Stone


Buy:
Collector's Edition Box Set
at
$129

Our June 2022 issue features the four-piece girl group and international pop sensations on the front cover of Rolling Stone , alongside an in-depth article that sees Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé giving one of their most personal and revealing interviews ever.

The new cover is also groundbreaking in more ways than one: not only does it mark the first time Blackpink have been on Rolling Stone’s cover, it’s also the first time any girl group has appeared on the magazine’s cover since Destiny’s Child in 2001. Blackpink are also just the second all-Asian act to appear on our cover, shot by Korean-born fashion photographer, Peter Ash Lee.

As one of the biggest groups in the world, Blackpink have won over millions of fans and critics alike with their infectious anthems, uplifting lyrics and larger-than-life personalities. When it came to featuring the group in Rolling Stone , we knew we had to go just as big, which is why we are excited to present our Collector’s Edition Box Set featuring Blackpink .

Think of this box set as a “bonus cut” of our time with the group, with extended interviews, beautiful photography and original artwork that you won’t find anywhere else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G9cgf_0fnIYmLL00

Rolling Stone



Collector's Edition Box Set
at
$129

What’s inside the Rolling Stone box set? The set includes a copy of the June 2022 issue of Rolling Stone featuring Blackpink on the cover plus four individual copies of the same issue with a solo cover of each member.

The box set also includes an exclusive Rolling Stone 44-page zine (pictured above) with alternate group cover and individual interviews with Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, alongside images you won’t find in the main magazine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kmRDj_0fnIYmLL00

Rolling Stone

Plus: get four premium 5×7″ Blackpink photo prints shot by photographer Peter Ash Lee exclusively for Rolling Stone , and get a bonus Rolling Stone sticker sheet.

Everything comes packaged inside a custom box designed specifically for this release.

The special set is only being released in small quantities, and is expected to sell out quickly. While the Blackpink group cover is available on newsstands, the individual covers will only be available as part of the boxed set. Each issue was printed specifically for this special-edition release.

Whether you’re a longtime “Blink” or just a fan of good music, we hope you dive into this special box set and enjoy the stories, photos and memories for years to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WeaLP_0fnIYmLL00

Rolling Stone



Collector's Edition Box Set
at
$129

The Rolling Stone Collector’s Edition Box Set featuring Blackpink is available for $129 exclusively through the Rolling Stone shop. Pre-order on shop.rollingstone.com to reserve your copy now. A bonus: this box set ships FREE for all U.S. orders.

This product ships worldwide as well. This is a pre-order item and will begin shipping in the first week of August. See full product details and pricing here .

Comments / 0

