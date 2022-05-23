Holmes Point mid-century by Anker Molver with lake views

This beautifully updated 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo in Lake Bellevue Village ,is a MUST SEE! Peaceful setting with Lake View , feels like you live in a resort -right in the heart of Bellevue. Open floor plan, with updated -Custom Cherry cabinets and granite countertops in Kitchen w eating bar- opens to living and dining room with gorgeous wood plank flooring. Main bedroom has dual sinks, walk in shower and walk in closet. French doors leads to second bedroom or office and leads to outside deck and full Lake View. Two parking spaces (one carport). Community amenities include pool, spa, hot tub and Cabana. Live close to shopping, 405 and restaurants. New tram coming soon- near by.
Here’s your chance to build an in-city escape minutes from downtown, but a world away! 3253 Perkins Lane West offers sweeping views of the Sound and Olympics; watch the boats go by, listen to the wildlife and enjoy amazing sunsets. You need to see it to believe just how peaceful it is. You also won’t believe you’re blocks from Discovery Park, a mile to Met Market, and so close to downtown.
Washington State's Most Isolated Town Is Worth Hiking Into. Washington State's most isolated town is worth hiking into. There are only a few ways to access this small town in Washington State, making it one destination location worth exploring. Gorgeous Sights And Delicious Food Highlight This Chelan County Hidden Gem.
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - The Snoqualmie Casino and 99.9 KISW will give 99 people the chance to get free gas on Friday ahead of the Memorial Day Weekend. Starting at 7 a.m., the first 99 cars in line at Crescent Market will receive five gallons of regular, unleaded gas for free.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Washington man is dead after a boating accident on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River in Custer County. Robert Gray, 63, of Mill Creek, Washington, was floating the river Tuesday afternoon “when his raft struck a log jam, throwing him into the water,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The accident took place around 2:30 p.m. near the Boundary Creek boat launch, northwest of Stanley.
Trained professionals strapped on ropes and hung underneath the glass floor of the Space Needle to clean it for the first time since the rotating floor was installed in 2018. A crew with Skyscraper Window Cleaning took to cleaning the 176 tons of rotating glass on Wednesday, all while dangling 500 feet above the Seattle Center.
REDMOND, Wash. - A toddler in Redmond gave her mom a scare after spotting a black bear in the yard, then running towards the animal for a potential hug. The ordeal was captured on home security video. A small black bear can be seen running along the cement wall lining the backyard, and the toddler squeals when she sees it.
Quaint Port Townsend is located on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington. Dubbed the Paris of the Northwest by Sunset Magazine, this darling, historic town is known for its Victorian architecture and is one of only three designated Victorian seaports on the National Register of Historic Places. Downtown is located on the waterfront with gorgeous public buildings and businesses dating back to the 19th century. On the bluff overlooking downtown with views for miles, you’ll find a residential area with beautiful Victorian homes and parks. Adjacent to downtown is the stunning Fort Worden Historical State Park. Here are some amazing experiences to enjoy during your visit to Port Townsend.
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia is trying something no other city in the region has done: allowing permit-based RV encampment parking on a city street. For years, Ensign Road near St. Peter's Providence Hospital has been a de facto RV encampment. As of Thursday, nearly 40 motor homes, campers and trailers are parked along the public street—almost every one of them has received a parking permit from the city that allows them to stay indefinitely, as long as they follow a set of conditions.
Whether your family is interested in visiting local rescue animals, adopting a new pet, or becoming more engaged and involved in fighting for animal rights, there’s something for everyone at these seven Western Washington animal sanctuaries. 1. Pasado’s Safe Haven. Visit: Just an hour outside of Seattle, this...
As a single mother of four kids, losing their apartment was hard enough for Natasha Pabon. But then came another brutal blow: $3,500 in charges from the property manager for damages and other fees. It was a cost that 35-year-old Pabon — evicted over a conflict her daughter had with...
Seattle is indeed the admiration of a globe afflicted by a severe water shortage. Everyone in this area is aware of the chilly months of June through January and the fact that the official start of summer is on July 5. However, this year is just rainy and chilly. We’ve...
SEATTLE — For a touch of the past and a taste of the present, head to the George restaurant at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in downtown Seattle. Originally opened in 1924, the restaurant received a makeover thanks to the Fairmont's 2020 renovation. But there are still elements of the original restaurant that remain — like the windows, the wall molding, and several other little touches.
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Law enforcement and Tacoma City councilmembers have expressed concern over two alleged chop shops in the area. Sgt. Darren Moss, with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, says you know a chop shop when you see it: cars stripped down, no license plates, new vehicles coming in and out.
SEATTLE - Researchers believe the historic heat wave that blasted parts of the Pacific Northwest and Canada during the summer of 2021 may not have happened if it wasn't for a nearby storm system that produced a layer of clouds that impacted the area's available heat. A study recently released...
For years, Pacific Northwest residents have known that summer usually doesn’t start until July 5. Sometimes it seemed like a cold and rainy Independence Day was almost inevitable. But 2021 was different. From June 26–29, 2021, we experienced what meteorologists say was a 1,000-year weather event. Daytime temperatures rose to all-time highs—well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
The 51st Annual Northwest Folklife Festival is happening in Seattle this weekend. The cultural and art celebration features live music performances, visual art displays, Indigenous peoples performances, and artisan crafts. Learn more here. Bellevue Farmers Market. Locals can visit Bellevue Farmers Market from 3-7 p.m. every Thursday at the Bellevue...
Comments / 0