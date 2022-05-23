Augusta hosts Andover Tornado Benefit Concert

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Andover Tornado Benefit Concert was held in Augusta on Sunday, May 22. Money raised will be given to those affected by the Andover tornado , which hit the city on April 29.

Music is a universal language, and it is what brought many people together in support of those impacted by the tornado. Although cities away, strangers to those impacted wanted to help.

“It feels good to have the capability of bringing the community together and raise some money to help some people out and make this tough time a little bit easier for them,” said organizer Eric Birk.

Birk says although he may not know anyone directly affected by the tornado, hosting the Andover Tornado Benefit Concert was a no-brainer.

“I think they would do the same if it happened to us. So I mean, it’s just what we do here. I mean, we’re Kansans, we help each other out,” Birk said.

Music lovers are not the only ones who are donating. Twelve bands, most playing for free, performed inside, and outside, the Augusta Historic Theatre on Sunday.

“We enjoy getting paid at times, but we believe in giving back,” said Mike Furches, a musician performing at the concert.

All money raised from ticket sales to the show is going directly to relief efforts.

“We want those families in Andover to know that we love them, we care for them, and we’re here to serve them and hopefully raise some money today to provide some of their needs,” Furches said.

Some say financial support is important, but showing up to build bonds with those affected is even better.

“Being here in person, and being with those the victims of the tornado, you know, when these tragedies happen, it’s important to show bodies and be together,” said Ryan Lee, who attended the concert.

