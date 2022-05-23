ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, KS

Augusta hosts Andover Tornado Benefit Concert

By Stephanie Nutt, Ayron Lewallen
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j8Fve_0fnH1dFp00

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Andover Tornado Benefit Concert was held in Augusta on Sunday, May 22. Money raised will be given to those affected by the Andover tornado , which hit the city on April 29.

Music is a universal language, and it is what brought many people together in support of those impacted by the tornado. Although cities away, strangers to those impacted wanted to help.

“It feels good to have the capability of bringing the community together and raise some money to help some people out and make this tough time a little bit easier for them,” said organizer Eric Birk.

Increased law enforcement on Sedgwick County roads for Click It or Ticket campaign

Birk says although he may not know anyone directly affected by the tornado, hosting the Andover Tornado Benefit Concert was a no-brainer.

“I think they would do the same if it happened to us. So I mean, it’s just what we do here. I mean, we’re Kansans, we help each other out,” Birk said.

Music lovers are not the only ones who are donating. Twelve bands, most playing for free, performed inside, and outside, the Augusta Historic Theatre on Sunday.

“We enjoy getting paid at times, but we believe in giving back,” said Mike Furches, a musician performing at the concert.

All money raised from ticket sales to the show is going directly to relief efforts.

“We want those families in Andover to know that we love them, we care for them, and we’re here to serve them and hopefully raise some money today to provide some of their needs,” Furches said.

Some say financial support is important, but showing up to build bonds with those affected is even better.

“Being here in person, and being with those the victims of the tornado, you know, when these tragedies happen, it’s important to show bodies and be together,” said Ryan Lee, who attended the concert.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Some area rainfall totals three to four inches

Rainfall was again plentiful across the area, with some locations seeing three to four inches of rain. At the Salina Regional Airport, 2.14 inches was reported. Following are 24-hour rainfall totals as of 7 a.m. Thursday (unless otherwise noted) from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network. CLAY COUNTY.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Storm system gives area a good soaking

Rainfall was plentiful throughout the area for the 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. Wednesday, with some parts of Saline County and McPherson County receiving more than two inches. According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to continue into Wednesday evening with the heaviest rain expected in central...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, KS
Local
Kansas Society
Augusta, KS
Sports
City
Andover, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Andover, KS
Sports
KSN News

AHA’s Wichita Heart Walk happening June 25

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, June 25, the American Heart Association (AHA) will be hosting another Heart Walk in Wichita. The Wichita Heart Walk is all about uniting the community in support of heart health. This year, the event will take place at Riverfront Stadium, 275 S McLean Blvd, but in-person attendance is not […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Youth food insecurity addressed at Central Kansas Hunger Summit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Food insecurity affects more than 30,000 youth in Sedgwick County. At the Central Kansas Hunger Summit held in Wichita on Thursday, community leaders looked for solutions. “When I thought about opening up the gym, I knew it was gonna take a sacrifice from my part,” Tracey Mason, Sr. said. Mason owns […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Ticket Sales#The Tornado#Ksnw#Kansans
KSN News

Students can get into 90+ venues for free this summer, here’s how

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sunflower Summer program, an educational program that gives Kansas students free access to museums, zoos, historic landmarks, and outdoor locations, launches once again on Saturday, May 28. Click here to see the locations. This Kansas Department of Education program is funded by federal COVID-19 money to offer over 90 summer […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

One hospitalized in crash in N Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was hospitalized with serious injuries in a crash at 17th and Mosley in north Wichita. The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. A cause was not immediately given. Eyewitness News has a reporter at the scene.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Festival medallion found after nine days of clues

What looked to be a silver splotch turned out to be gold for one Festival Medallion Quest participant. Salina Arts & Humanities announced during a news conference this afternoon that Samantha Uhler was the winner of the 2022 Festival Medallion Quest. Uhler found the medallion shortly after the Thursday morning clue was announced, said Brad Anderson, executive director of Salina Arts & Humanities.
SALINA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Whitewater river might reach 25-foot depth

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Minor flooding is expected near the Whitewater River from Wednesday morning to Thursday afternoon.  When the rain began Tuesday, the river was at about a two-foot depth. By Thursday, it can potentially reach a depth of over 25 feet.  The Director of Emergency Management in Butler County, Keri Korthals, advises anyone […]
WHITEWATER, KS
KSN News

Texas school shooting making impact on Wichita schools, families

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Tuesday’s shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was the deadliest attack on an American elementary school since Sandy Hook nearly a decade ago. According to NBC News, there have been four school shootings in the United State so far this year, including one at Olathe East High School in […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Exploration Place free for families this summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas families with children in preschool through 12th grade are able to visit the Exploration Place in Wichita for free the entire summer. The free admission comes as a part of the state’s Sunflower Summer program, which allows entry to over 90 venues and events across the state. Sunflower Summer begins […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

What stores are open on Memorial Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Most retail businesses will be open on Memorial Day, according to offers.com. Academy Sports + Outdoors – Stores should be open regular hours (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.) during the entirety of the holiday weekend, although it is possible that some locations may adjust to holiday hours, so be sure to double […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas Humane Society at full capacity, needs animal adoptees

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is at full capacity and needs animal adoptees. In a post to their Facebook page, the KHS states that their kennels are full and that even more animals are pouring in: “We have over 215 pets in the shelter (not all are ready for adoption yet), […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Sedgwick County Tag Offices see major delays

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — When Michael Elliott walked into the Douglas Tag Office Tuesday to renew his tags, he was surprised to have been turned away. He says he was told all slots that day were full and that he would need to text to reserve a slot first thing Wednesday morning. When he did […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy