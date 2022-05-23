FIRE EXTINGUISHED AT MOTEL UNIT IN WILDWOOD CREST

We reported last year that The Carideon Motel at 22nd and Atlantic Aves was sold. There has been a lot of work going on there all winter. Our inside sources tell us that they sold most of their furniture to another motel and told them that that are gong condo this year. On their Booking.com page it says, ” This property isn’t taking reservations on our site right now”

NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO