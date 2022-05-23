FIRE EXTINGUISHED AT MOTEL UNIT IN WILDWOOD CREST

A two-vehicle accident on Rt. 9 in Toms River left one vehicle overturned. The accident happened approximately 9:00 AM at the intersection of Route 9 and Hickory Court. No serious injuries are being reported.
A police sergeant on the Jersey Shore has been arrested after leaving a Beretta handgun with children, authorities said.Andrew Wahlberg, 50, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township, left the 9mm gun unsecured and accessible to juveniles on May 18, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer…
A chain-reaction collision occurred in Pleasantville, authorities said. On Monday, May 23, at approximately 4 p.m., police responded to a three-car, motor vehicle crash on the 200 Block of East Delilah Road. The vehicles were traveling westbound on East Delilah Road approaching the intersection of Atlantic Avenue. As the vehicles...
Authorities in Cumberland County say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday morning in Vineland. Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae says the Vineland Police Department responded to 1811 North Delsea Drive, which is a small shopping plaza, around 11:45 AM Thursday for the report of a gunshot victim. From...
Wildwood Police arrested an 18-year-old man early Monday morning for allegedly threatening a motel security guard with a kitchen knife. In a Facebook post, Wildwood Police say they responded to a call on the 200 east block of Spicer Avenue at about midnight Monday, May 23. Police were told a...
Family and friends are mourning the death of a veteran New Jersey corrections officer killed in an auto accident last week while he was on duty. Senior Corrections Officer Daniel Sincavage, 41, of Rio Grande, was traveling in a personal vehicle from one area of Southern State Correctional Facility in Cumberland County to another section of the facility along Route 47 in Maurice River Township when the crash occurred on May 19, according to PBA Local 105 Vice President Michael Gallagher.
Newark Police said one person is in custody following an incident that shut down a portion of Route 273 at Marrows Road on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 for nearly three hours. Police officials responded around 12:45 p.m. to the Army Reserve Training Center on Ogletown Road (Route 273) on the report there was someone with a gun in the parking lot.
Vineland Police say a 15 year old boy was shot to death in the city on Thursday. Police say the victim was found at 1811 North Delsea Drive; he was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. Investigators believe the victim knew the actors involved in the killing.
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. — It’s a cliche call. Someone’s cat climbs up a tree, they panic and call the fire department. That’s not what happened in Woolwich Sunday morning. Their Woolwich Fire Co. was dispatched to a home in the High Hill Estates neighborhood for a...
Former Galloway Township Mayor (current Councilman) Tom Bassford has confirmed the following:. At approximately 9:35 a.m., today, Tuesday, May 24, Mayor Bassford was near the Absecon side of California Avenue when he heard what he initially could not discern between the sound of loud fireworks or multiple gunshots. Mayor Bassford...
We reported last year that The Carideon Motel at 22nd and Atlantic Aves was sold. There has been a lot of work going on there all winter. Our inside sources tell us that they sold most of their furniture to another motel and told them that that are gong condo this year. On their Booking.com page it says, ” This property isn’t taking reservations on our site right now”
Police shot a man in a Dollar General parking lot after he allegedly reached for a gun while being apprehended, according to new information about the incident. The shooting was captured on cell video Tuesday morning. In a press release Wednesday, the Atlantic County prosecutors office said police were called...
Middle Township officials announced that the westbound portion of Goshen Swainton Road will be resurfaced next Tuesday. The limits of the paving will be between Route 9 and Court House-South Dennis Road. The roadwork begins Tuesday at 7:00am.
Police in South Jersey are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy, authorities said. Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said that on Thursday, May 26, at 11:45 a.m., Vineland police responded to 1811 North Delsea Drive for a gunshot victim. The victim, a 15-year-old juvenile from Vineland, was transported...
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s office has released the first detailed specifics, involving a police officer-involved shooting, yesterday in Absecon, New Jersey. It is confirmed that police officers from both the Absecon and Pleasantville police departments responded to the Dollar Central store, located on the 700 Block of New Road.
Wildwood Police have charged 37 year old Gary Nelson with weapons offenses after he fired a weapon in the backyard of a home located on Poplar Avenue Saturday night. Police say Nelson attempted to flee when approached and had a flare gun and a knife in his possession. Nelson is now lodged in the County Jail.
North Wildwood officials say they will continue to work on restoring the city’s eroded beach until Friday afternoon. Mayor Patrick Rosenello says the beach project is about two weeks behind schedule due to a nor’easterly wind that lasted for more than a week at the shore. Sand piles may be found between 7th and 19th avenues, and the public is advised to avoid the piles as they may be unstable.
A Cumberland County gunman has been indicted on murder charges after a 2020 shooting victim died of his injuries, NJ Advance Media reports. Marese Washington Jr., 29, of Vineland, is accused of fatally wounding Kesean Bey, of Bridgeton, on Route 55 in Millville on July 24, 2020, the outlet said.
Comments / 0