Wildwood Crest, NJ

FIRE EXTINGUISHED AT MOTEL UNIT IN WILDWOOD CREST

987thecoast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA quick response by firefighters contained a fire in a unit at the Olympic Motel...

987thecoast.com

thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEO: Car flips on Rt. 9 in Toms River

A two-vehicle accident on Rt. 9 in Toms River left one vehicle overturned. The accident happened approximately 9:00 AM at the intersection of Route 9 and Hickory Court. No serious injuries are being reported.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Three Cars Collide In South Jersey: Police

A chain-reaction collision occurred in Pleasantville, authorities said. On Monday, May 23, at approximately 4 p.m., police responded to a three-car, motor vehicle crash on the 200 Block of East Delilah Road. The vehicles were traveling westbound on East Delilah Road approaching the intersection of Atlantic Avenue. As the vehicles...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

15-year-old Shot and Killed in Vineland, NJ, Thursday Morning

Authorities in Cumberland County say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday morning in Vineland. Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae says the Vineland Police Department responded to 1811 North Delsea Drive, which is a small shopping plaza, around 11:45 AM Thursday for the report of a gunshot victim. From...
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Veteran N.J. corrections officer mourned after fatal on-duty car crash

Family and friends are mourning the death of a veteran New Jersey corrections officer killed in an auto accident last week while he was on duty. Senior Corrections Officer Daniel Sincavage, 41, of Rio Grande, was traveling in a personal vehicle from one area of Southern State Correctional Facility in Cumberland County to another section of the facility along Route 47 in Maurice River Township when the crash occurred on May 19, according to PBA Local 105 Vice President Michael Gallagher.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
987thecoast.com

15YEAR OLD BOY SHOT TO DEATH IN VINELAND

Vineland Police say a 15 year old boy was shot to death in the city on Thursday. Police say the victim was found at 1811 North Delsea Drive; he was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. Investigators believe the victim knew the actors involved in the killing.
VINELAND, NJ
FireRescue1

Video: N.J. firefighters rescue large reptile from tree

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. — It’s a cliche call. Someone’s cat climbs up a tree, they panic and call the fire department. That’s not what happened in Woolwich Sunday morning. Their Woolwich Fire Co. was dispatched to a home in the High Hill Estates neighborhood for a...
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Report: Multiple Gunshots Fired In Absecon, New Jersey

Former Galloway Township Mayor (current Councilman) Tom Bassford has confirmed the following:. At approximately 9:35 a.m., today, Tuesday, May 24, Mayor Bassford was near the Absecon side of California Avenue when he heard what he initially could not discern between the sound of loud fireworks or multiple gunshots. Mayor Bassford...
ABSECON, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

The Carideon Motel in North Wildwood is going Condo.

We reported last year that The Carideon Motel at 22nd and Atlantic Aves was sold. There has been a lot of work going on there all winter. Our inside sources tell us that they sold most of their furniture to another motel and told them that that are gong condo this year. On their Booking.com page it says, ” This property isn’t taking reservations on our site right now”
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Police Shot Man Outside NJ Dollar Store, New Information Shows

Police shot a man in a Dollar General parking lot after he allegedly reached for a gun while being apprehended, according to new information about the incident. The shooting was captured on cell video Tuesday morning. In a press release Wednesday, the Atlantic County prosecutors office said police were called...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

15-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead In South Jersey: Prosecutor

Police in South Jersey are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy, authorities said. Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said that on Thursday, May 26, at 11:45 a.m., Vineland police responded to 1811 North Delsea Drive for a gunshot victim. The victim, a 15-year-old juvenile from Vineland, was transported...
VINELAND, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor Updates Police Involved Shooting In Absecon, NJ

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s office has released the first detailed specifics, involving a police officer-involved shooting, yesterday in Absecon, New Jersey. It is confirmed that police officers from both the Absecon and Pleasantville police departments responded to the Dollar Central store, located on the 700 Block of New Road.
ABSECON, NJ
987thecoast.com

COURT HOUSE MAN CHARGED WITH FIRING WEAPON IN WILDWOOD

Wildwood Police have charged 37 year old Gary Nelson with weapons offenses after he fired a weapon in the backyard of a home located on Poplar Avenue Saturday night. Police say Nelson attempted to flee when approached and had a flare gun and a knife in his possession. Nelson is now lodged in the County Jail.
WILDWOOD, NJ
987thecoast.com

NORTH WILDWOOD BEACH PROJECT TO LAST UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON

North Wildwood officials say they will continue to work on restoring the city’s eroded beach until Friday afternoon. Mayor Patrick Rosenello says the beach project is about two weeks behind schedule due to a nor’easterly wind that lasted for more than a week at the shore. Sand piles may be found between 7th and 19th avenues, and the public is advised to avoid the piles as they may be unstable.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ

Community Policy