Back in 2018, when I served as the deputy executive director of the Colorado Department of Human Services, data from our partners at the Colorado Department of Education revealed that though the overall 4-year high school graduation rate in our state was above 80%, youth in foster care had a graduation rate of about 23%. Further, we learned half of Colorado students in our foster care system were changing schools at least once, and often several times each year, disrupting their learning — studies show that each time a student moves schools, they lose four months of academic progress — and emotional stability.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO