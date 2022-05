On Monday, May 23, at 12:41 p.m. Vicksburg police officers took a report at the police department of a false pretense. According to the victim, a deal was made over social media for the sale of a 2021 Kawasaki side-by-side and both parties met in the Wal-Mart parking lot to conduct the transaction.

