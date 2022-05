MILFORD — An Edgefield Avenue man accused of pistol-whipping and shooting a roommate to death told police the killing was accidental, according to a police report. “I know I didn’t mean to, I know it doesn’t make a difference. It doesn’t change anything,” the suspect, 29-year-old Matthew Miner, allegedly said to detectives after being told the roommate, Justin Spray, 35, was dead. “I never intended to do that to him.”

MILFORD, CT ・ 20 HOURS AGO