10 States That Receive the Least Social Security

The average Social Security beneficiary received $1,657 in monthly benefits as of January 2022. However, many recipients received much more or much less. The length of time you wait until you file for Social Security, along with the amount you earn during your working career, are the two primary factors in the size of your Social Security payout, with the maximum possible benefit reaching $4,194.

See: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Find Out: 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early

To see how benefits vary by state, GOBankingRates used data from the Social Security Administration regarding the number of Social Security benefits in each state along with the total benefits paid. For purposes of this review, only Old-Age, Survivors and Disability Insurance, or OASDI, was included. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) was not considered. States are ranked so that the state receiving the least amount of Social Security ranked No. 1. Check out which states receive the least Social Security.

10. Maine

Total Social Security Received : $477.65 million

: $477.65 million Total Number of Recipients: 355,433

POLL: Do You Think People Should Invest in Crypto?

9. Hawaii

Total Social Security Received : $410.83 million

: $410.83 million Total Number of Recipients: 282,623

8. Delaware

Total Social Security Received : $352.44 million

: $352.44 million Total Number of Recipients: 224,617

7. Montana

Total Social Security Received : $336.66 million

: $336.66 million Total Number of Recipients: 244,937

6. Rhode Island

Total Social Security Received : $335.23 million

: $335.23 million Total Number of Recipients: 230,018

5. South Dakota

Total Social Security Received : $257.57 million

: $257.57 million Total Number of Recipients: 185,752

4. Vermont

Total Social Security Received : $225.15 million

: $225.15 million Total Number of Recipients: 156,005

3. North Dakota

Total Social Security Received : $192.52 million

: $192.52 million Total Number of Recipients: 138,461

2. Wyoming

Total Social Security Received : $174.48 million

: $174.48 million Total Number of Recipients: 118,420

1. Alaska

Total Social Security Received : $148.35 million

: $148.35 million Total Number of Recipients: 107,982

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 10 States That Receive the Least Social Security