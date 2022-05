NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Two people almost lost their North Highlands home after it caught fire. On Thursday morning, at 3:02 a.m, Sacramento Metro Firefighters got a call about flames at a home in North Highlands. The home was equipped with fire alarms but they were not working. A man living at the home got up to use the bathroom. That is when he smelled something and called 911. When Sacramento Metro Fire arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the garage. The fire did not make it into the home. Two people and two pets escaped safely, and one person was treated at...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO