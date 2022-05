BATON ROUGE - Deputies made two arrests Wednesday of juveniles connected to several armed robberies on and around Gardere Lane throughout May. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an armed robbery and gunfire on the 8500 block of Rush Avenue. Victims on the scene reported three men had tried to rob them before firing at them, and at least two vehicles in the area had bullet holes in them.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO