Raleigh, N.C. — Following in the footsteps of the reopening of Mitch’s Tavern last week, another Raleigh institution opened this past Tuesday. Downtown Raleigh’s Mecca Restaurant, founded in 1930, is now open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends at 13 E. Martin St. All your old favorites, daily specials and even Sunday brunch! Congrats to chef Danon and her entire team! And thanks to Greg Hatem for keeping a Raleigh tradition and institution alive.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO