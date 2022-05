A 25-year-old Missouri woman is facing animal cruelty after she left her dogs in a hot car while visiting a Florida restaurant. Tesia White was taken into custody in New Smyrna Beach on Thursday after authorities were informed that left her Goldendoodle, a boxer, and two Goldendoodle puppies in her car with no air conditioning and the windows rolled up.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO