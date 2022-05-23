Dior Men's taps ERL for a celebration of Californian cool

Everyone remembers their first mushroom trip. Mine was at a frat party in Isla Vista, California, watching my soon-to-be best friend turn into a Keebler Elf while a dude in a popped-collar Polo Ralph Lauren shirt broke a door with his face. And while it’s been a minute since I’ve gone down the road feelin’ bad on a full-blown trip, mushrooms have become a mainstay in my life, as I’ve recently begun microdosing psilocybin mushrooms a few times a day month, which some studies have shown to reduce anxiety, improve focus, and even make folks feel more creative and emotionally tapped-in. “In fact, it increasingly seems that pain—one of the most universal experiences in the human condition—is now the next frontier for psychedelics after mental health,” Mattha Busby recently wrote for VICE about the destigmatization of mushrooms in recent years, especially in the spheres of health and wellness.

