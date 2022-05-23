ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Dior Men's taps ERL for a celebration of Californian cool

By Fashion
Vice
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Jones handed over the reins of the house to Venice Beach’s coolest young designer for its Spring 2023 in LA. There’s a discomforting dissonance about declaring anything cool – it feels like as soon as anything is decreed as such, it loses its ineffable appeal – but, frankly, there is...

i-d.vice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

The Collabs: Vans Teams Up with Mollusk on Capsule + More

Click here to read the full article. May 11, 2022: Vans and Mollusk have joined forces on a footwear and apparel collection. The capsule features updated takes on Vans’ Authentic SF, Slip-On SF, and the Chukka DX SF, plus three t-shirts and two hats. Mollusk worked with long-time collaborator Nathaniel Russell to deliver the range. Russell cooked up a hot scene with all his friends: Big Time Dolphin, Byrd the Hair Farmer, and Mystic Mushroom. Then, photographer Aubrey Trinnaman helped bring this collection to life with snapshots of warm memories of a day with your friends. The Vans x Mollusk...
APPAREL
Vice

Female Skateboarder Becomes Right-Wing Hero After Losing to Woman, Getting Very Upset on Instagram

Recently, Taylor Silverman, a skateboarder from Kalamazoo, Michigan, posted to Instagram complaining about how she’d lost a skateboarding contest to a trans woman last November, tagging in a variety of right-wing figures like Ben Shapiro and TIm Pool. She’s subsequently arrived as a figure in right-wing media, been covered in the Daily Mail, and appeared on Outkick and on Piers Morgan’s show, where she said that what happened to her was an “injustice.” Skaters who were at the contest are far from rallying behind her, though— and three told Motherboard that she and the people she’s talking to don’t represent their views, or those of skateboarders at large.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Vice

Pioneering Hip-Hop Producer Starita Is on Sacred Ground

Sitting behind the glass at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Alabama, Starita is honored to be recording in a city he believes is a sacred ground for music. According to legend, the Tennessee River, which flows through Alabama, was referred to as “the singing river” by the Yuchie Tribe because they claimed that the breeze whistling off the water sounded like a woman singing. “That’s the philosophy behind why this is such a musical town: There’s a spirit in this place, something you can’t put words to,” Starita told Noisey while discussing new song, “The Wake Up Re-Call.”
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Calabasas, CA
UPI News

Charli XCX cancels shows: 'I have completely lost my voice'

May 27 (UPI) -- Charli XCX has canceled her upcoming shows after losing her voice. The 29-year-old singer said Friday that she is on vocal rest and will no longer perform two shows in Europe over the weekend. Charli XCX was to perform Friday in Brussels, Belgium, and Saturday in...
CELEBRITIES
Vice

88rising on That Coachella Set and the Community That Made It Happen

Orchestrating this from behind the scenes was 88rising founder and CEO Sean Miyashiro, who likened the process of putting it all together to “summer camp.” “Head in the Clouds Forever,” the label’s ensemble performance slot, aimed to gather Asian artists from the past, present, and future to give a glimpse of what they had to offer. The set also included Indonesian rapper Warren Hue, Thai rapper Milli, Korean singer BIBI, Indonesian singer NIKI, and K-pop girl group aespa, across the two weekends.
ENTERTAINMENT
Vice

Rental Opportunity of the Week: A Hellish Flat Perfect for These Dystopian Times

What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? It’s a single room with a single window. I’ve not been reading much lately – it comes in waves, doesn’t it? Sometimes it’s three books in a week, sometimes it’s one stretched long over two months – but I’ve always had a thing for mysterious short stories that take ages to describe a room that sounds a little bit like a prison cell but isn’t a prison cell, and strange people come in and out of the room to visit, and 60 pages later you’ve read a lot of obtuse unnatural philosophical pondering:
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Nigo
Person
Isabelle Huppert
Vice

The Best Products for Shrooming Like a Pro

Everyone remembers their first mushroom trip. Mine was at a frat party in Isla Vista, California, watching my soon-to-be best friend turn into a Keebler Elf while a dude in a popped-collar Polo Ralph Lauren shirt broke a door with his face. And while it’s been a minute since I’ve gone down the road feelin’ bad on a full-blown trip, mushrooms have become a mainstay in my life, as I’ve recently begun microdosing psilocybin mushrooms a few times a day month, which some studies have shown to reduce anxiety, improve focus, and even make folks feel more creative and emotionally tapped-in. “In fact, it increasingly seems that pain—one of the most universal experiences in the human condition—is now the next frontier for psychedelics after mental health,” Mattha Busby recently wrote for VICE about the destigmatization of mushrooms in recent years, especially in the spheres of health and wellness.
LIFESTYLE
Vice

Why Do We Love Shawarmas So Much? An Investigation.

“Magic” is how Zeeshan Shaikh, a 43-year-old shawarma seller who runs a roadside stall in Mumbai, described the dish to me. If you’ve ever tried thin cuts of lamb or any other meat cooked slowly on a vertical rotisserie, then rolled inside a lightly roasted pita bread, and finished off with a sauce or two, chances are that you have tried it again. And again.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy