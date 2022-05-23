ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agua Dulce, TX

Agua Dulce ISD cancels Monday classes

By Scot Thomas
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Rmb1_0fnEgfxK00

Agua Dulce ISD has canceled all classes for Monday.

In a statement on Facebook, the district said a break in on campus caused severe damage.

Superintendent Richard Wright said security cameras captured five people in a black Dodge pickup truck pulling up onto school property around midnight Sunday, and that they spent the next three-and-a-half hours breaking into and damaging various buildings.

In addition to doing extensive damage around the schools, he said they also stole a truck, trailer, welding machines, lawn equipment and power generators.

Right now, Wright tells KRIS 6 News his main concern is getting things cleaned up so students can return to school as fast as possible.

"The biggest thing is, we just want to get the kids back in school," he said. "You never want them to see anything of a violent nature, things of that nature, one of the things that they did vandalize are end-of-year trophies for our elementary students. They vandalized those and broke some of those, so you don't want the kids to have to see that."

While some think it might be a senior prank, Nueces County investigators said they don't believe Agua Dulce students were involved.

"When something happens to the school, this is one of those sorts of things that really really effects everybody, because they have such a personal investment in the school district," Wright said. "So its not like they targeted the school by itself, they targeted the entire community."

The campus will be closed to all students and staff while repairs are made to the campus.

For more information click here .

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawn, TX
Local
Texas Education
City
Agua Dulce, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge
KRIS 6 News

City of Alice pays tribute to lives lost in Uvalde

The City of Alice came together to honor those who lost their lives during Tuesday's mass shooting , when19 children and two teachers did not make it home to their families. Sandra Bowen, an Alice councilwoman said it was important to do a prayer vigil.
ALICE, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Application made for mixed-beverage permit

APPLICATION HAS BEEN made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Mixed Beverage Permit by KM Beach Hospitality, LLC dba Palmilla Beach, to be located at 101 Rainlilly Port Aransas, Nueces County, Texas. Officers of said corporation are Harry Adams, President and Greg Carr, Vice President/Secretary.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
portasouthjetty.com

At Charlie’s Pasture

Enjoying a day of fishing are Midland residents Stephen and Holly Caruso at Charlie’s Pasture, where the bulkhead sidewalk along the Corpus Christi Ship Channel recently was demolished for construction of a new one there. Shirley & Sons Construction Co. is the city contractor handling the $6.3 million project, which also includes bulkhead repairs and adding many tons of fill […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Brookdale Northshore residents helping children with colorful creations

Denise Flores, the resident activities coordinator at Brookdale Northshore, has a batch of hardworking ladies at her facility. Not only do they have a full list of activities to fill their day, they also knit small hats and blankets and donate them to Driscoll Children’s Hospital. Just last Friday...
DRISCOLL, TX
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy