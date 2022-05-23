Agua Dulce ISD cancels Monday classes

Agua Dulce ISD has canceled all classes for Monday.

In a statement on Facebook, the district said a break in on campus caused severe damage.

Superintendent Richard Wright said security cameras captured five people in a black Dodge pickup truck pulling up onto school property around midnight Sunday, and that they spent the next three-and-a-half hours breaking into and damaging various buildings.

In addition to doing extensive damage around the schools, he said they also stole a truck, trailer, welding machines, lawn equipment and power generators.

Right now, Wright tells KRIS 6 News his main concern is getting things cleaned up so students can return to school as fast as possible.

"The biggest thing is, we just want to get the kids back in school," he said. "You never want them to see anything of a violent nature, things of that nature, one of the things that they did vandalize are end-of-year trophies for our elementary students. They vandalized those and broke some of those, so you don't want the kids to have to see that."

While some think it might be a senior prank, Nueces County investigators said they don't believe Agua Dulce students were involved.

"When something happens to the school, this is one of those sorts of things that really really effects everybody, because they have such a personal investment in the school district," Wright said. "So its not like they targeted the school by itself, they targeted the entire community."

The campus will be closed to all students and staff while repairs are made to the campus.

