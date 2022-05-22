Best photos from the Sooners Softball sweep in the Norman Regional of the NCAA Tournament

The Oklahoma Sooners went 3-0 in the Norman Regional, outscoring their opponents 37-2 in the three games. They secured run-rule wins over Prairie View A&M and Texas A&M to bookend the weekend by a combined score of 34-0.

The only game that was close was the narrow 3-2 win over the Aggies on Saturday.

The win 20-0 win over Texas A&M on Sunday put the Sooners into the Super Regionals for the 12th-straight year. They’ll take on the University of Central Florida, who also went 3-0 with wins over Villanova and Michigan (twice) to advance in the NCAA tournament.

The Sooners pitching duo of Nicole May and Hope Trautwein were fantastic without freshman phenom Jordy Bahl available for the weekend. May and Trautwein pitched 16.1 innings for the Sooners this weekend and went 3-0.

Jocelyn Alo continues to display why she’s the best player in softball as she went 6-for-7 with two home runs and six RBIs over the weekend. Jayda Coleman was phenomenal at the top of the order for Oklahoma. Coleman went 6-for-9 with a home run and five RBIs and also reached base two more times via walk. Tiare Jennings and Alyssa Brito were also fantastic as the Sooners got contributions up and down the lineup all weekend.

Take a look back at some of the best photos from the Sooners’ phenomenal weekend in Norman.