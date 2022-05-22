ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Best photos from the Sooners Softball sweep in the Norman Regional of the NCAA Tournament

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eYKvH_0fnE8IAE00

The Oklahoma Sooners went 3-0 in the Norman Regional, outscoring their opponents 37-2 in the three games. They secured run-rule wins over Prairie View A&M and Texas A&M to bookend the weekend by a combined score of 34-0.

The only game that was close was the narrow 3-2 win over the Aggies on Saturday.

The win 20-0 win over Texas A&M on Sunday put the Sooners into the Super Regionals for the 12th-straight year. They’ll take on the University of Central Florida, who also went 3-0 with wins over Villanova and Michigan (twice) to advance in the NCAA tournament.

The Sooners pitching duo of Nicole May and Hope Trautwein were fantastic without freshman phenom Jordy Bahl available for the weekend. May and Trautwein pitched 16.1 innings for the Sooners this weekend and went 3-0.

Jocelyn Alo continues to display why she’s the best player in softball as she went 6-for-7 with two home runs and six RBIs over the weekend. Jayda Coleman was phenomenal at the top of the order for Oklahoma. Coleman went 6-for-9 with a home run and five RBIs and also reached base two more times via walk. Tiare Jennings and Alyssa Brito were also fantastic as the Sooners got contributions up and down the lineup all weekend.

Take a look back at some of the best photos from the Sooners’ phenomenal weekend in Norman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHSxK_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FUADx_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K2oUb_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21FZZx_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08jKh4_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r9cFZ_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z4xMS_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30hifk_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1axAnu_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rx2Mm_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pzu25_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mSZu4_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nLjko_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08dcSl_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sR1eK_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NjvSN_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uDeQd_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BG7Gc_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ioj7g_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SX8Z4_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Exzxt_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BBTOB_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCqd7_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JSk0B_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yH1nk_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VANLQ_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03NN2L_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21KYfi_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QvKcS_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OzlqU_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QapAu_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LyO9S_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hf67Y_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CuRzU_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RqnRS_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yJSZd_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7asr_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ytx8L_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10B1x8_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VfUCV_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b3BRk_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gf8be_0fnE8IAE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k5xk3_0fnE8IAE00

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Former Aggies QB Commit Chooses Alabama

Texas A&M might already have the quarterback of the future on the roster with Max Johnson, Haynes King, or Conner Weigman. And last summer, it looked as though they may have added another elite player to that stable in 2023 QB Eli Holstein. But back in March, Holstein de-committed from...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

JJ Redick Says 2 Prominent College Football Coaches Have 'Lost Control'

NIL rules have forever changed college sports, so high-profile coaches who ruled the old regime won't necessarily love the new landscape. Unsurprisingly, two of college football's top coaches feel threatened by players gaining empowerment. Clemson's Dabo Swinney called the current NIL system "out of control" in an ESPN interview last month, and Nick Saban is under heavy scrutiny after directly accusing Texas A&M and Jackson State of buying recruits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Richard Young Sets Major Visits

One of the best running backs in the 2023 recruiting class has set a few official visits. Per Hayes Fawcett of On3, five-star running back Richard Young has set visits for Oklahoma, Alabama, Notre Dame, Georgia, and Oregon. Ohio State won't be getting an OV, but the program is not out of the running for him.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star DL Ashton Porter announces top schools

Texas is looking to catch some momentum on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class and have been included on numerous top schools lists over the last week. The latest is by way of four-star defensive lineman Ashton Porter. The Longhorns made the cut for Porter’s top 10 schools alongside Baylor, California, Georgia, Miami, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Arkansas.
CYPRESS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 linebacker Samuel Omosigho reveals top schools

On Sunday, 2023 linebacker/safety Samuel Omosigho released his top ten schools via Twitter. One of the schools listed was the Auburn Tigers. Other programs that were included are TCU, USC, Oklahoma, SMU, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Michigan, Florida, and Ole Miss. Omosigho is regarded as a three-star by 247Sports’ recruiting rankings....
AUBURN, AL
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Villanova#The Sooners Softball#The Oklahoma Sooners#Prairie View A M#Texas A M#Aggies#Nicole May
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball: Dante Calabria inks high school head coaching job

Former UNC basketball wing Dante Calabria is returning back to his home state for the next step in his professional career. On Wednesday, it was announced that Calabria would be the newest men’s basketball coach at Bethel Park in Pennsylvania. Calabria returns back to the WPIAL basketball league where he starred for Blackhawk back in the early 1990’s and was inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame in 2014. Bethel Park moves on from Josh Bears who resigned after last season. Bethel Park went 16-7 overall last year and reached the first round of the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs. Calabria arrives at Bethel...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Jalen Rose Reacts To Juwan Howard's Coaching Decision

On Monday, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced that Michigan head coach Juwan Howard declined an interview with the Lakers for their job opening. That decision doesn't surprise his former "Fab Five" teammate, Jalen Rose. During the latest episode of Jalen & Jacoby, Rose shared his thoughts on Howard turning down...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

G.G. Jackson is hoping to recruit this five-star prospect to UNC

With two five-star recruits already committed in G.G. Jackson and Simeon Wilcher, the UNC basketball program is off to a hot start in the 2023 cycle. But Hubert Davis and his staff aren’t done yet adding to what will be a very important class. And they have their eyes on another five-star prospect. Matas Buzelis is the top target left on UNC’s board for the 2023 class and while his recruitment has been silent of late, Jackson is trying to do his part in convincing him to join the Tar Heels’ class. Jackson told Jacob Turner of Tar Heels Illustrated that he...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
Sports
Villanova University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
University of Oklahoma
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Wide Receiver Appears To Be Injured

The Dallas Cowboys' receiving corps will be a bit shorthanded for OTAs this week. That's because James Washington was spotted in a walking boot. At this time, the specifics of Washington's injury are unknown. In an interview with Cowboys Country, however, he said the walking boot is simply a precautionary measure.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts No. 1 Game Of 2022 Season

The 2022 college football schedule is full of must-see matchups. With so many epic showdowns, it's difficult to pick one that stands out above the pack. Yet given recent events, the top choice might not be too shocking. Brandon Marcello picked his 10 most-anticipated matchups for the upcoming season on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nebraska Fans Not Happy With Oklahoma Kickoff Time

For the second year in a row, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will square off with the Oklahoma Sooners. Unfortunately for college football fans, this game will not be played under the lights. It was just announced that Nebraska's showdown with Oklahoma on Sept. 17 will kick off at 11 a.m. CT.
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

3-star OT Luke Burgess names top 3 schools

New Palestine (Ind.) three-star offensive tackle Luke Burgess has named Florida State, Louisville and North Carolina as his top three schools. “Most importantly I want to thank God, my family and mentors for supporting me along my journey. Thank you to every coach who has extended a scholarship and made my dream come true. With that said, these are the 3 schools I will be focusing on for the remainder of my recruitment,” Burgess tweeted.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Can Penn State snatch a surprise commitment from another Big Ten school?

There is no secret that Penn State values recruits from the state of Maryland, and the Nittany Lions have had some McDonogh School over the years. That is the same school that has produced current veteran leader PJ Mustipher and Dvon Ellies as well as former linebacker Curtis Jacobs. Now, Penn State is hoping to make one more score out of the recruiting hotbed with Mason Robinson. Robinson is a three-star defensive lineman in the Class of 2023 from McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland, and he announced he will be sharing his college decision this Friday afternoon. While Penn State...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
The Spun

Son Of Former Alabama Quarterback Announces Basketball Commitment

The son of former Alabama quarterback John David Phillips has announced his college commitment decision. Cade Phillips didn't chose the Crimson Tide. In fact, he didn't even chose game of football. The four-star forward announced his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers basketball program on Thursday. Heading into his senior season...
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

114K+
Followers
159K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy