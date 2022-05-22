ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Yard Goats Bite Back as Baysox Lose Another Close One

By Bowie Baysox Staff
 4 days ago
The Bowie Baysox fell just short again on Sunday afternoon, dropping the finale of their series with the Hartford Yard Goats 8-7. Bowie used three home runs to take an early lead, but a late attack on Bowie’s bullpen led to a heartbreak from Hartford. The Baysox came...

