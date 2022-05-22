Yard Goats Bite Back as Baysox Lose Another Close One

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County has come out with this fantastic list of June events for those of us who are staying local as the summer of 2022 kicks off!. Located in the heart of Maryland, Annapolis & Anne Arundel County is the ideal destination for welcoming summer. Travel is back, and Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) is encouraging everyone to access its more than 500 miles of shoreline to craft their own unique Chesapeake Bay Adventure. On land, events abound, including the largest Pride and Juneteenth parades in Maryland. The U.S. Naval Academy will welcome the class of 2026 on Induction Day (I-Day), and athletes and sports enthusiasts from around the world will converge at the USA BMX East Coast Nationals in Severn, and the Race Across America finish line at Annapolis City Dock.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO