Crews Mount Search For Missing Boater In Kennedy

Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a man who was walking with a shotgun late Wednesday night in the village of Silver Creek. Deputies say they located the suspect, 49-year-old Francis Kiley III of Silver Creek, on Monroe Street around 11:30 pm. Further investigation found that he was a convicted felon and had possession of a shotgun prior to the arrival of the deputies. Kiley was charged with criminal possession of a weapon 4th. He was transported to the Hanover Substation for further processing. Kiley was released with an appearance ticket for Hanover Town Court and will appear on a later date.

SILVER CREEK, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO