Crews Mount Search For Missing Boater In Kennedy

A total of eight departments responded to a house fire in the town of Charlotte early Thursday morning. The fire on Rood Road was first reported around 5 am. The Chautauqua County Emergency Dispatch Center says Sinclairville firefighters had mutual aid from several other departments, including Cassadaga, Gerry, Forestville, Cherry Creek, Ellington, Ellery Center and Maple Springs. Chautauqua County Emergency Services also assisted at the scene. Chautauqua County fire investigators have determined that the fire started at floor level behind a clothes dryer due to a compromised electrical cord and outlet. The resident and her dog are being assisted by the Red Cross.
