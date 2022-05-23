ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Crews Mount Search For Missing Boater In Kennedy

By News Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENNEDY – First responders searched through a local waterway Sunday night for a canoer who struck a log ,...

WETM 18 News

Coroner called to River Road crash in South Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Coroner has been called to the scene of an accident just outside South Corning Thursday afternoon, according to dispatch. Reports of the accident first came into 18 News sometime between noon and 1:00 p.m. The accident happened on River Road just east of South Corning, according to a […]
SOUTH CORNING, NY
wrfalp.com

Body Recovered in Canoeing Accident in Kennedy

Say the body of a Pine Plains man who went missing in a canoe accident in the town of Kennedy has been located. Police says 46-year old Michael Leary‘s canoe rolled over while canoeing with a group of people on Conewango Creek Sunday evening. He was not wearing a life jacket at the time.
KENNEDY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

County fire investigators determine cause of house fire in Charlotte

A total of eight departments responded to a house fire in the town of Charlotte early Thursday morning. The fire on Rood Road was first reported around 5 am. The Chautauqua County Emergency Dispatch Center says Sinclairville firefighters had mutual aid from several other departments, including Cassadaga, Gerry, Forestville, Cherry Creek, Ellington, Ellery Center and Maple Springs. Chautauqua County Emergency Services also assisted at the scene. Chautauqua County fire investigators have determined that the fire started at floor level behind a clothes dryer due to a compromised electrical cord and outlet. The resident and her dog are being assisted by the Red Cross.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Cyclist Hit By Vehicle In Downtown Jamestown

JAMESTOWN – A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in Downtown Jamestown on Thursday afternoon. The Jamestown Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the corner of Main and Second Street around 3:40 p.m. following the collision. Medical crews were tending to the male victim on the sidewalk before...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Searchers Recover Remains Of Man Who Fell Into The Conewango Creek

KENNEDY – Searchers have recovered the remains of a man who fell from his craft while canoeing on Conewango Creek near Kennedy. New York State Police Lt. Tom Kelly tells WNY News Now the man, identified as Michael Leary of Pine Plains, NY, was pulled from the waterway around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
KENNEDY, NY
YourErie

Car pulled from French Creek

A car was pulled out of French Creek on Wednesday after being left under water for about several weeks. The scuba team and towing company arrived under the Grand Army of the Republic Highway to resurface the car and pull it out. People who helped on Wednesday said that the car somehow got into the […]
SAEGERTOWN, PA
2 On Your Side

Fire breaks out Wednesday at Shawnee Golf Course

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — The Niagara County Fire Investigation Unit is looking into a fire that broke out early Wednesday morning in Wheatfield. According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, it received numerous calls Wednesday reporting a commercial structure fire at the Shawnee Golf Course. Deputies arrived to the golf...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Man Presumed Dead Following Canoeing Accident In Kennedy

KENNEDY – A man visiting friends at a rural Chautauqua County town is presumed deceased following a tragic canoeing accident along a popular waterway. On Sunday afternoon, a group of four friends took to the Conewango Creek near Kennedy in two canoes. “After a day of hanging out together...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Silver Creek man charged after report of man walking with shotgun

Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a man who was walking with a shotgun late Wednesday night in the village of Silver Creek. Deputies say they located the suspect, 49-year-old Francis Kiley III of Silver Creek, on Monroe Street around 11:30 pm. Further investigation found that he was a convicted felon and had possession of a shotgun prior to the arrival of the deputies. Kiley was charged with criminal possession of a weapon 4th. He was transported to the Hanover Substation for further processing. Kiley was released with an appearance ticket for Hanover Town Court and will appear on a later date.
SILVER CREEK, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Two Men Charged In Early Morning Break-in Of Jamestown Business

JAMESTOWN – Two men are facing felony charges after allegedly breaking into a store in Downtown Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department received a 911 call from a business neighboring 201 Cherry Street around 4:30 a.m. Thursday reporting two men were breaking into the store front next door. The witness...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Convicted Felon Busted With Weapon On Northern Chautauqua County Street

SILVER CREEK – A 49-year-old convicted felon is facing weapons charges after he was arrested walking down a northern Chautauqua County street on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of a subject walking down Porter Street with a shotgun in the Village of Silver Creek around 11:30 p.m.
SILVER CREEK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Human remains discovered in Chautauqua County appear to be from unmarked grave

DEWITTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County property where human bones were unearthed Tuesday appears to be an unmarked grave. A contractor excavating land on a Dewittville property discovered the bones, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office. Two sets of human remains were recovered. Chautauqua County forensic investigators were first on the scene to […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Hiring New Firefighters, Police Officers To Combat Rising Crime, EMS Crisis

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown City Council voted unanimously Monday night, hiring four new firefighters and three new police officers. Previously, Mayor Eddie Sundquist, along with other city leaders announced the plan to hire the new firefighters to combat the rising EMS crisis, and the police officers, to form a new gun violence unit and quality of life unit.
JAMESTOWN, NY

