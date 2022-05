Tributes are pouring in for Andy Fletcher, the keyboard player and founding member of Depeche Mode who has died aged 60.In a statement announcing the news, the band wrote on Twitter: “We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher.“Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint. Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in...

MUSIC ・ 27 MINUTES AGO