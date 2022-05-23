ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

Thousands stolen from Centerville couple in alleged USPS collection box theft

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — While arrests were made in connection to stolen mail from post offices in Kettering, police are still working to determine if they are connected to thefts at other locations.

4 arrested after string of mailbox thefts in Miami Valley

Michele and Brian Amlin thought the stress of tax season was over once they mailed their returns in the blue collection boxes outside the Washington Township Post Office; however, when their bank alerted them of someone trying to cash two fraudulent checks in their name, a new headache began.

“They more or less created new checks and in those new checks, they spelled Centerville wrong. They didn’t even sign my name to the check and those checks were presented and cashed,” Michele explained.

Thousands of dollars was taken from their accounts, and their personal tax information, including their social security numbers, are now at risk. The Amlin’s are one of dozens of victims of theft from that collection box location.

Police: Mailbox thefts in Washington Twp. may be connected to stolen keys

According to new records 2 News obtained from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged thefts started in March 2022. Most of the victims reported their checks were stolen, altered, and then cashed in a greater amount. At least two victims claim their personal checks were posted to Facebook.

The sheriff’s office turned over all these reports to the USPS Inspection Office. 2 News reached out to USPS for more information, but we have not heard back.

Washington Twp. woman warns of USPS theft

The Amlin’s now face the difficult task of unfreezing their accounts and living with the fear of having their personal information compromised.

“This is a very unfortunate situation and certainly I forgive whoever did this, but it has definitely caused a lot of heartbreak, and going through and changing account numbers and repaying bills that were already written,” Brian said.

They are hoping the community gets more answers soon.

“How can that not be seen? Are there cameras on the mailboxes? How can someone not see that happening?” Michele said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

