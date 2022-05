HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The expansion of the John Hunt Park Championship Fields may soon get underway as the City Council approved the plan on Thursday. Mayor Tommy Battle was approved to enter into an agreement with Gregory Construction Services, Inc. According to the contract, the $15.7 million project will begin within 10 calendar days of the issuance of notice to proceed and take no longer than 400 days to complete.

