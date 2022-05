LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The pilot shortage has snarled travelers’ plans amid a summer surge in flights, and Las Vegas flying schools are stepping in to fill the gap. “Once you get to that 1500 hours, a lot of doors open up. Practically everyone you know is hiring at this time,” said flight instructor Shiva Gummi, set to head into commercial flying and regional airlines. “My goal is to fly as many planes as possible during my lifetime,” he said.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO