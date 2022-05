Apple has released tvOS 15.5.1 and HomePod Software 15.5.1 to the public with bug fixes and to address an issue where music could stop playing after a short time. The operating system for Apple TV and HomePod are rarely updated on their own, but Apple has released a bug fix update to address specific issues for those platforms. The previous updates for these platforms were released on May 16.

