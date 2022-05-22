ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Mother swept down Chattahoochee River by current, rescued by Gwinnett firefighters

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rf2ck_0fnCflDV00
Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services (Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County family is safe after a mother and daughter were trapped on the Chattahoochee River.

Firefighters were called to the area of Cumming Hwy. NE in Buford around 2:45 p.m. to reports of two people stranded.

Crews reported that the river was higher than normal because of hydropower generation from the Buford Dam.

Firefighters found the father and son on the shore. Neither one was hurt.

They tried throwing ropes to the mother and daughter, but were unsuccessful because of how far they were from the shore.

Rescue swimmers were able to get the daughter to the shore.

The current swept the mother away before swimmers could get to her. They were eventually able to get her out of the river downstream.

The mother was taken to the hospital. Her current condition is unknown. The daughter was treated on scene and released.

Firefighters say this incident is a good reminder to always wear a personal flotation device when near the water.

