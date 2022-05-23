ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

2 men identified after dispute, shooting death at Marietta mobile home

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vvyy8_0fnCYcWB00
Domestic dispute Marietta Two men are dead in Marietta after a domestic dispute led to a shooting.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two men are dead in Cobb County after a dispute at the Westbrook Mobile Home Park, police said.

Police were called to a mobile home located at 3345 Austell Road at 6:20 p.m. Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, they found a man, Raul Medina, 58, that had been shot multiple times.

While on the scene, police were called to another neighborhood nearby at 1185 Lanier Drive regarding an armed person. This armed person was the suspect, Francisco Renovato, 25.

  • Who’s on the ballot for Tuesday’s primary elections in Georgia?
  • Marietta police’s ‘PAW’ Patrol rescues puppies who made a ‘prison break’

Police said Renovato ran into a backyard and fired a shot from a wooded area.

After the shot, the SWAT team searched the area and found Renovato dead in a shed behind the home. Police said it appeared he shot himself with a handgun.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Medina was transported to the Cobb Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officials said they believe the situation was domestic, based on information they received. They have not released anymore details regarding the connection between the victim and the suspect.

As the investigation continues, police ask that anyone with information contact the Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit at 770-499-3945.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Marietta police’s ‘PAW’ Patrol rescues puppies who made a ‘prison break’ A group of pups made a break for it Sunday morning.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Marietta, GA
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Marietta, GA
Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ high school student wanted for Sandy Springs murder

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs police are searching for an armed and dangerous teenager they say shot and killed a man earlier this week. Police said Jamari Marable, 17, was involved in a fight at an apartment building on Roswell Road on May 23. Police said Marable shot a 21-year-old multiple times. The victim, identified as Jazhae Marshall, died.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies shoot teen who shot man during custody dispute at Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - A 13-year-old girl was shot by Fayette County deputies on Wednesday evening after opening fire on a man during a custody dispute call, investigators said. Vincent Emanuel Frasca, 38, of Marietta, called deputies around 8:44 p.m. to report a custody exchange dispute involving a 3-year-old at a home along Carnoustie Way.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
The Georgia Sun

GBI: 13-year-old girl shot by police after she shot her father

A 13-year-old girl was shot by police in Fayetteville Wednesday during a custody exchange dispute. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that at 8:44 p.m., 38-year-old Vincent Emanuel Frasca, of Marietta, called the Watchdesk of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting law enforcement assistance with a custody exchange dispute involving a 3-year-old in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Elections In Georgia#Home Park#Wsb Tv News#Swat#The Cobb Hospital
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

GBI investigating after deputy shoots 13-year-old girl

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI is investigating after a Fayette County deputy shot a 13-year-old girl after she shot a man Wednesday night. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Vincent Emanuel Frasca, of Marietta, called the sheriff’s office to request they help with a custody exchange dispute involving a 3-year-old at a home on Carnoustie Way.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Suspect arrested in homeless Gainesville man’s murder

A suspect has been arrested and charged in the murder two weeks ago of a homeless man in Gainesville. On Thursday, May 26, investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested 42-year-old Pedro Morales-Valle and charged him with malice murder in the death of Billie Lee Davis. The 37-year-old...
GAINESVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLTX.com

Deputy shoots back at 13-year-old girl in Georgia, GBI says

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office returned fire on a 13-year-old girl on Wednesday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Around 8:44 p.m., a man called the sheriff's office for help with a custody exchange dispute, the GBI said, involving a 3-year-old.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 arrested in deadly shooting along I-285 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit and US Marshal Task Force made two arrests in a deadly shooting that happened on Interstate 285 earlier this year. Azariah Corbin, 19, and Dexter Cooper, 20, both of Stone Mountain, were taken into custody in Decatur on Thursday....
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 42

494 grams of meth found during car search in Georgia

MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — A man from Conley, Georgia was found guilty of intending to traffic methamphetamine to Macon State Prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of Middle District Georgia. Raquan Emahl Gray, 26, was found guilty on May 24 for one count of “conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine”. Gray […]
CONLEY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Kennesaw country club killings: 2 indicted on murder charges

KENNESAW, Ga. - An 8-page indictment handed down late last week is shedding new light on the murder of three people found on the tenth hole of Pinetree Country Club’s golf course during the Fourth of July holiday weekend last year. Golf pro Gene Siller was found shot to...
KENNESAW, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
37K+
Followers
72K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy