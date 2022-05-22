ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

By The Associated Press
manisteenews.com
 4 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
manisteenews.com

How to keep mosquitos, ticks out of your yard this summer

It's Thursday and the holiday weekend is coming fast. The unofficial start to summer begins after Memorial Day and that means one thing — mosquitos and ticks are here too. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development urged Michigan residents to remember to take precautions against these pests and the diseases they carry in a press release on Wednesday.
MICHIGAN STATE
manisteenews.com

Michigan teen arrested for threatening mass shooting at Texas school

Texas Rangers are taking gun threats seriously following the Texas elementary shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers, the United States’ deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. On Wednesday, May 25, a detective for the Texas Rangers contacted the Shelby Township Police Department to alert officers in...
MICHIGAN STATE
manisteenews.com

Decade since NC governor win, McCrory trounced in Senate bid

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A decade ago, Pat McCrory was king in North Carolina's Republican Party. The former Charlotte mayor became the first GOP governor in two decades when he won in 2012 by 11 percentage points. Today, the moderate has been tossed aside in state GOP politics, trounced...
CHARLOTTE, NC
manisteenews.com

DNR: Black bears are coming out of hibernation

It’s that time of year again. Black bears are coming out of hibernation to get food, and young bears are looking for new homes. People tend to spot more black bears in the spring, said Rachel Leightner, wildlife outreach coordinator with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. They’re attracted to high calorie meals like bird feed and garbage left outside.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
manisteenews.com

DNR says take bird feeders down amid mid-Michigan bear sightings

Another black bear was spotted in mid-Michigan over the weekend. The Thomas Township Public Safety Department in Saginaw County said there were three sightings of a bear in the township in a Facebook post on Monday. The bear was seen on Kennely and Brookshire and in the 11000 block of...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
manisteenews.com

Firefighters rescue 'Cinder' the elk calf from fire's ashes

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Firefighters have rescued an abandoned newborn elk calf found amid the ashes of the nation's largest wildfire as calving season approaches its peak in New Mexico and fires rage across the American West. Missoula, Montana-based firefighter Nate Sink said Tuesday that he happened upon...
SANTA FE, NM
manisteenews.com

Official: 41 indicted in $58M Puerto Rico drug operation

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A federal grand jury indicted 41 suspected gang members in Puerto Rico accused of smuggling drugs to the U.S mainland as part of a $58 million operation, authorities said Wednesday. Those arrested include several of the U.S. territory's suspected drug trafficking leaders, according...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy