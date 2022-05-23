ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberia Parish, LA

Iberia Parish: 2 Men Allegedly Disobey Orders, Illegally Move House and Cause Power Outages

By Brandon Comeaux
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eRRuI_0fnCMDvw00
Brandon Comeaux

Cleco customers in Iberia Parish who lost power overnight can thank two men who are accused of causing a mess while illegally moving a house against the warning of law enforcement.

That's according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, who points out that you need proper permits to be able to move a house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M5hNR_0fnCMDvw00
Abandoned Home, photo from IPSO

Around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies say they found Berard Road (400 block) in Loreauville blocked by an abandoned truck, trailer and house. The house is owned by 46-year-old Tony Domingue, who the Sheriff's Office says was instructed and warned against moving the house without the proper permits from Iberia Parish Government. While ignoring those instructions, many mailboxes, road signs and trees on Coteau Holmes Road were damaged. Also, power lines and polls were hit, causing 695 CLECO customers to lose power for several hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OmfQl_0fnCMDvw00
Tony Domingue, mugshot from IPSO

Domingue was eventually located and charged with the following:

  • Volition Parish Ordinance
  • Obstruction of Highway Commerce
  • Criminal Damage to Property
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ge1OS_0fnCMDvw00
Nico Comeaux, photo by IPSO

32-year-old Nico Comeaux was also arrested in the case and charged with the following:

  • Volition Parish Ordinance
  • Obstruction of Highway Commerce
  • Criminal Damage to Property
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rmNfs_0fnCMDvw00
google street view

Both men were booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. Their bond was set at $125,000.00 each. Additional charges are pending.

The Most Expensive Home for Sale in New Iberia: $2.499M

Consequences To The Vermilion River Being Blocked

Things To Do Around House Prior To Summer

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana State Police searching for woman last seen Wednesday morning

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 69-year-old Walker woman last seen Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office identified the woman as Valencia “Judy” Pool. She is described by authorities as five-foot-seven, weighing 150 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. LPSO says she was wearing glasses, dark jeans, […]
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
99.9 KTDY

Social Media Reacts to Video of What Appears to Be a Dump Truck Police Chase in New Iberia

A video of what appears to be a police chase in New Iberia surfaced on Facebook, sparking reactions from viewers. Just before midnight on Thursday evening, Nick Callahan posted the video clip to his Facebook page with the caption "Dump truck police chase." The clip showed a quick shot of what appeared to be a vehicle resembling a dump truck rounding a corner in downtown New Iberia as police cars followed with lights flashing.
NEW IBERIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Iberia Parish, LA
City
Loreauville, LA
Iberia Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
theadvocate.com

Lafayette rape suspect arrested on Evangeline Thruway after police pursuit

A rape suspect was arrested following a chase by Lafayette police officers on Wednesday. Leroy Sampy, 42, was wanted on active warrants for second-degree rape of a juvenile and aggravated battery. Sampy was arrested around 2:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of SE Evangeline Thruway after fleeing officers in a vehicle and a subsequent chase, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Disobey#Cleco#Iberia Parish Sheriff#The Sheriff S Office#Iberia Parish Government#The Iberia Parish Jail
KATC News

New Iberia man sentenced in bus driver beating

A man facing charges in a murder case was sentenced Monday to five years in prison after pleading guilty to beating a bus driver in another incident. Travis Layne Jr., who was indicted earlier this month in the August 2019 slaying of Garon Lewis, pleaded guilty in December to three charges related to a February 2021 beating of a school bus driver.
NEW IBERIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWL

45-year-old Houma woman drowns attempting to swim across Intracoastal Waterway

HOUMA, La. — Authorities say a 45-year-old Houma woman drowned after attempting to swim across the Intracoastal Waterway on Tuesday evening. According to the Houma Police Department, Roberta Mackles entered the waterway around 7 p.m. and "for an unknown reason" tried to swim from the west bank to the east bank of the waterway south of the Twin Spans. Police say witnesses lost sight of Mackles as she sank below the surface and did not resurface.
HOUMA, LA
brproud.com

Homeowner abandons house stuck on road during move in Louisiana

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A house too wide to fit through the residential street mangled power lines, hit telephone poles, damaged trees and mailboxes, was then left abandoned by the homeowner. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Tony Domingue, 46 and Nico Comeaux,...
99.9 KTDY

Lafayette Officer Indicted; Two Others Cleared of Charges

A former Lafayette Police Officer is formally charged in connection with the beating of a man during a 2021 incident. A grand jury indicted Marvin Martin on malfeasance in office and second-degree battery charges. Martin, a former college football player, is accused of beating Jonathon Alvey during the April 15, 2021 encounter. According to a federal lawsuit filed by Alvey against Martin and the Lafayette Police Department, Martin threw Alvey to his knees and then to the ground after arriving on the scene. The suit also accuses Martin of beating Alvey while Alvey was on the ground until another responding officer arrived on scene. The suit further alleges that Martin arrested Alvey on a resisting arrest charge without having probable cause to make that arrest.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested after allegedly wounding girlfriend with hair clippers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge couple’s verbal spat turned violent and local law enforcement had to step in, officials say. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was a Friday evening (May 20) when 37-year-old Marshall McNeely and his girlfriend were arguing about where her four-year-old son was going to watch television and McNeely suddenly grabbed a pair of hair clippers before throwing them at his girlfriend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
52K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy