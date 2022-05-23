ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

How to build fast without burning out: 6 tips from Target's SVP of Product Engineering

By Stephanie Condon
ZDNet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the US, every retailer had to move quickly to adjust to a completely new reality -- one that came with an intense new focus on digital operations. Target was one of those companies that rose to the challenge, quickly rolling out new features for...

www.zdnet.com

