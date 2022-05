N a special member solo presentation, we are hosting Paul Murray’s Riding the Wind to celebrate Rhode Island’s sailing heritage with a focus on the 12-metre yachts, formerly America’s Cup contenders, and still actively Riding the Wind for leisure and competition. Previous versions of this exhibition have traveled widely across Cuba as part of a cultural mission in that island nation. Paul’s award-winning travel, nature, marine and aviation photography has been exhibited extensively throughout the United States as well as in Cuba, Greece, Hungary, and Spain.

