This summer, little would-be chefs will be entertained and learn new skills from the top chef at Newport Cooks. Others will learn mindful energy with a local Tai Chi instructor. This spring and summer, cooking, Tai Chi, classes in creativity and environmental awareness and STEM/STEAM activities (engineering, building, science, art) programming and more will be available to students in grades 1-3 at Sea Rose Montessori School in Portsmouth.

PORTSMOUTH, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO