ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Marietta man sentenced to life, plus 25 years in rape of 6-year-old girl

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TXgmk_0fnBxdDy00
Jamal Adams (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

MARIETTA, Ga. — A Marietta man has been sentenced to life, plus 25 years in prison after he was found guilty of child abuse.

Jamal Adams, 27, was sentenced on Friday after he was found guilty of rape, incest and two counts of aggravated child molestation, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. announced in a news release.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Adams’ charges stemmed from an outcry of sexual abuse made by a 6-year-old child on June 3, 2020.

The child was transported to the WellStar Cobb Hospital and injuries were identified in the child’s sexual assault exam.

Cobb County Police Department began their investigation and SafePath completed a forensic interview.

  • Who’s on the ballot for Tuesday’s primary elections in Georgia?

CCPD Special Victims Unit Detective Ferruccio and Sergeant Drew interviewed Adams and based on their investigation, he was arrested on June 4, 2020.

At sentencing, Judge Ann B. Harris stated that Adams having an opportunity to commit this on another child was not a risk she was willing to take, the release said.

“This child showed incredible bravery at a very young age by testifying in front of her abuser and the jury,” Senior Assistant District Attorney Raynor said. “Adams’ actions were unconscionable and despicable. We are confident with this sentence that Adams will never prey on another child again.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Marietta, GA
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Marietta, GA
Crime & Safety
WSB Radio

2 men charged with trafficking $70K of meth in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A six-month long investigation into drug trafficking in Hall County has landed two men in jail. According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Sigifredo Penaloza-Duarte, 29, and Daniel Garcia-Delgado, 27, were arrested earlier this week on Dawsonville Hwy. and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. [DOWNLOAD:...
HALL COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Wsb Tv News#Ccpd
WSB Radio

Body of American man pulled from Rome's Tiber River

ROME — (AP) — Italian police say the body of a 21-year-old American man was pulled from the Tiber River on Thursday, and an investigation was underway to determine the cause of death. The family of Elija Oliphant of Dallas, Texas, reported him missing on Tuesday, after he...
ROME, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Radio

UGA approves $68.5 million Sanford Stadium project

GREENSBORO — The University of Georgia Athletic Board approved a $68.5 million Sanford Stadium south side improvement project and a new $26.7 million indoor tennis facility on Thursday at its spring meeting at the Ritz-Carlton Lodge on Lake Oconee. The Sanford Stadium south side improvement project will begin after...
GREENSBORO, GA
WSB Radio

Georgia Senate primaries will set up high-stakes showdown

ATLANTA — (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker have six challengers between them in Tuesday’s primaries, but the two are already looking ahead to the general election as the GOP tries to take back the seat Warnock won last year, helping Democrats squeak out a congressional majority.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
37K+
Followers
72K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy