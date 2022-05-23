Sailing Claims Fourth at the Open Dinghy National Championship

Blair House outfitted to keep The Big Mule Wagon on the road. The Blair House is returning to its roots in food and beverage service — sort of. Owners of Winooski’s Mule bar have signed a lease with Judge Development for the 1840s-era home at the corner of Routes 2 and 2A. But it won’t be a welcoming place for visitors like it was during its days as a tavern serving travelers along the route from Montpelier to Burlington. The Mule Bar is using the long-vacant house — which today stands charmingly out of place amid the national chain restaurants surrounding it — as a prep kitchen for a new food truck venture called The Big Mule Wagon.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO