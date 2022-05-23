Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Hits clutch home run Sunday

Gomes was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Reds due to left oblique tightness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. The 34-year-old was set to serve as Chicago's designated hitter but is now out of the starting nine with the oblique issue. Starting catcher Willson Contreras (hamstring) is also banged up, leaving P.J. Higgins to work behind the plate.
Leddy distributed three assists and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5. Leddy factored in on three of the Blues' five goals, including setting up Tyler Bozak for the game-winner 3:38 into overtime. Considering Leddy had just two points in seven playoff contests prior to Wednesday, this was an unexpected burst of offense from the blueliner. He's added nine shots on net, nine hits, six blocked shots and a plus-5 rating while playing in a top-four role.
Moran is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs. Even with right-hander Kyle Hendricks taking the hill for the Cubs, the lefty-hitting Moran will find himself on the bench for the penultimate game of the series. Moran should still play against right-handed pitching more often than not until Jonathan India (hamstring) returns from the injured list.
Farmer (general soreness) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs. Farmer will take a seat for the second game in a row due to the injury, which is believed to be a minor concern. Matt Reynolds will replace Farmer at shortstop Tuesday and bat ninth for Cincinnati.
Gonzalez was returned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. The Marlins selected Gonzalez's contract to fill in for Joey Wendle (hamstring) and made space for him on the roster by placing Richard Bleier (illness) on the COVID-19 injured list. With both Wendle and Bleier activated Thursday, Gonzalez will head back to Jacksonville. Across 35 plate appearances with Miami, Gonzalez maintained a .194/.286/.194 line with three RBI and four runs scored.
Polanco (ankle) isn't starting Thursday against the Royals. Polanco will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game due to some slight soreness in his right ankle, but manager Rocco Baldelli is optimistic that the second baseman could return as soon as Friday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. The 28-year-old had been playing through the issue recently, but the team wants to give him some time to rest while receiving treatment. Luis Arraez will shift to the keystone while Jose Miranda starts at first base.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday that Cappa is dealing with a core muscle injury and didn't participate during Tuesday's OTA, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Taylor said the issue may keep Cappa out for a few weeks, so it's possible he doesn't practice again until training...
Thurman will likely play a larger role at right defensive end for the Falcons next season after the team released John Cominsky on Thursday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Thurman signed a contract with Atlanta in January after joining the team's practice squad last October and appeared in...
Diaz (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Tampa Bay will go with Ji-Man Choi and Isaac Paredes as its starters at the corner-infield spots in the series opener while Diaz gets more time off to heal up from his strained left shoulder. Before sitting out Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Orioles with the injury, Diaz had gone 7-for-17 with three runs scored and an RBI over his previous four games. Diaz doesn't look like a candidate to go on the 10-day injured list, as manager Kevin Cash said the 30-year-old is expected to re-enter the lineup Wednesday, according to Topkin.
Larnach went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Tigers. Larnach took Rony Garcia yard in the fourth inning to record his first home run of the campaign. It was also his first hit since being activated from the injured list May 22. Larnach is in line to receive the majority of starts in left field, and he has maintained a .295/.341/.449 line with nine RBI and 13 runs scored across 85 plate appearances on the season.
Gonzalez's contract was selected by the Guardians on Thursday. Gonzalez was promoted to Triple-A Columbus last year and began the 2022 season with the Triple-A club. Over 41 games this year, the 24-year-old has slashed .282/.308/.506 with nine home runs, 33 RBI and 21 runs. Gonzalez will make his major-league debut Thursday while starting in right field and batting sixth against the Tigers. He'll provide outfield assistance for the Guardians since Franmil Reyes (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list and Yu Chang was designated for assignment Thursday.
Bleier (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Bleier has been sidelined since June 8, and he threw 2.1 innings in a rehab assignment prior to being activated. He should return to a relatively high-leverage role in the Miami bullpen, as he had tallied two holds across 11 appearances prior to being shelved. Bleier has a 4.15 ERA and 1.50 WHIP but has a strong track record of success in recent seasons.
Franco went 0-for-4 Tuesday against the Marlins. Franco was in the lineup after missing two games due to a quadriceps injury. He was hitless and grounded out in all four of his plate appearances. More concerning is the fact that Franco is still dealing with discomfort and essentially remains day-to-day, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Walls is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. With Yandy Diaz (shoulder) returning from a two-game absence to cover third base, Walls will take a seat for the series finale. Even if Diaz ends up seeing most of his starts at the hot corner moving forward, Walls would still have a pathway to playing time at the keystone, where Vidal Brujan hasn't provided much of an impact at the plate while serving as the primary replacement for the injured Brandon Lowe (back).
Ashby didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Padres, allowing one unearned run on four hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five. Pitching in San Diego, the city where his uncle Andy became a two-time All-Star in the late 90s, Ashby stifled the Padres over 91 pitches (59 strikes) but left the game on the hook for his fourth loss until the Brewers scrounged up a couple runs in the seventh inning. The 24-year-old southpaw will be a regular member of the rotation while Freddy Peralta (lat) is sidelined, and while he's still looking for his first win of 2022, Ashby's 2.91 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 39:20 K:BB through 34 innings suggest it shouldn't be too long in coming.
Larnach will sit Tuesday against the Tigers. Larnach started in his first two games back from a groin injury, going 0-for-8 with four strikeouts. He won't be asked to start on three consecutive days right away, so he'll sit as Gilberto Celestino starts in left field.
Franco went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI on Wednesday against the Marlins. Franco did most of his damage in the opening frame, smacking an RBI double and coming around to score. It marked his first multi-hit effort since May 9, during which time he hit just .051 with one RBI and three runs scored in 11 starts. Overall, Franco has maintained a .267/.294/.422 line across 170 plate appearances.
Mayers was designated for assignment by the Angels on Thursday. Mayers made the Angels' Opening Day roster this season, and he earned a win and a hold while posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 16.2 innings over 15 relief appearances to begin the year. However, he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Juan Lagares' contract was selected by the Angels on Thursday.
Bryant (back) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at Pittsburgh. Sam Hilliard will draw a start in left field while Bryant is on the bench for the second game in a row due to back discomfort. The 30-year-old was scheduled to be re-evaluated Tuesday, but the Rockies haven't yet provided an update on the extent of Bryant's injury. Regardless, the fact that Bryant is experiencing back issues just a few days after returning from a stay on the 10-day injured list that was caused by back stiffness isn't a welcome sign.
