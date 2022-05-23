Metaverse app BUD raises another $37M, plans to launch NFTs

While NFT marketplaces are required to comply with copyright laws, NFT fraud can be tough to spot, especially since crypto wallet addresses can’t always be traced to the real identities of their owners. Doppel, a startup founded in February this year by ex-Uber engineers Kevin Tian and Rahul Madduluri, just nabbed $5 million in seed funding led by crypto exchange FTX’s venture capital arm to track down counterfeit digital assets. Polygon Studios, Solana Ventures, OpenSea Ventures, Dapper Labs, SVAngel, South Park Commons, Script Capital, Spartan Group, Paxos, 6529 Capital, Quiet Capital and AlphaLab Capital all participated in the round alongside angel investors including Balaji Srinivasan and Gokul Rajaram, the company said.
