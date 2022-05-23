Metaverse app BUD raises another $37M, plans to launch NFTs

I’m writing with some good news: We are doubling down on TechCrunch+ this year, staffing up (Jacquie, Tim, Becca, Dom, with more to come) and publishing more than ever before. This means that you might’ve hit the paywall a bit more frequently than in the past. To help ameliorate the matter, from today until May 30, you can snag an annual pass to TechCrunch+ for 50% off as part of our Memorial Day sale.

12 HOURS AGO