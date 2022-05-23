ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metaverse app BUD raises another $37M, plans to launch NFTs

By Rita Liao
TechCrunch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUD, a nascent app taking a shot at creating a metaverse for Gen Z to play and interact with each other, has raised another round of funding in three months. The Singapore-based startup told TechCrunch that it has closed $36.8 million in a Series B round led by Sequoia Capital India,...

#Nft#Metaverse#Android App#Web3 Technology#Techcrunch#Sequoia Capital India#Bud#Clearvue Partners#Netease#Ggv Capital
