ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports OLD MON

By Helen Coffey and Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DVBIL_0fn9GbZq00

British Airways has cancelled 118 short- and medium-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Monday.

The Independent calculates 22 domestic flights have been grounded, including multiple round-trips from Heathrow to Aberdeen, Belfast City, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Ninety-four international flights are cancelled, including half the eight round-trips from Heathrow to Amsterdam.

BA says the flight cancellations are all pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice  – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.

While airlines do not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of 80 people were booked on each flight at the point of cancellation then around 10,000 travellers will have been affected by today’s cancellations.

British Airways departures from Heathrow

Domestic: 11 outbound, 22 sectors in total

  • Aberdeen (2)
  • Belfast City (2)
  • Edinburgh (2)
  • Glasgow (2)
  • Jersey
  • Manchester
  • Newcastle

International: 48 outbound, 96 sectors in total

  • Amsterdam (3)
  • Athens
  • Barcelona
  • Basel
  • Berlin
  • Bologna
  • Brussels
  • Bucharest
  • Budapest
  • Budapestâ€¨
  • Copenhagen (2)
  • Corfu
  • Dublin (2)
  • Frankfurt
  • Geneva (2)
  • Gothenburg
  • Hamburg
  • Ibiza
  • Istanbul
  • Krakow
  • Lisbon
  • Madrid (2)
  • Malaga
  • Milan Linate
  • Milan Malpensa`
  • Munich
  • Naples
  • Oslo (2)
  • Paris CDG
  • Pisa
  • Prague
  • Rome
  • Stockholm
  • Stuttgart
  • Tirana
  • Toulouse
  • Vienna
  • Warsaw
  • Zagreb
  • Zurich (2)

British Airways has brought in aircraft and crew from its Oneworld partner Finnair to try to stabilise its schedules over the summer.

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights on the original day of departure if a seat is available, even if it is on a rival airline.

If the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance and the airline is responsible, they are also due cash compensation.

Besides the cancellations by BA, the UK’s biggest budget airline, easyJet , has been cancelling around 26 flights daily – particularly to and from its largest base, London Gatwick. From Belfast International to Gatwick, the last flight on Sunday evening and the first on Monday morning were grounded.

The low-cost carrier says most passengers are able “to switch onto alternative flights on the same day”.

Airbus A319 aircraft belonging to easyJet in the UK are having one row of seats removed to save on cabin crew requirements .

Comments / 19

Related
Daily Mail

American Airlines flight from to Dallas is diverted to Birmingham after part of its WING fell off midflight during severe turbulence

An American Airlines flight from Charleston to Dallas had to be diverted to Alabama after part of its wing fell off due to turbulence. Flight 3729 right winglet - an extension of the wingtip - fell off somewhere around Birmingham on Tuesday during 'moderate to severe turbulence' while the plane was flying at 36,000 feet, the FAA pilot's report stated.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Airways#London Heathrow Airport#Istanbul#Prague#Copenhagen#Heathrow Domestic#Aberdeen#Jersey Manchester#Corfu Dublin#Malaga Milan
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news – Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are ‘being forced to accept a downgrade’ as they attend Jubilee

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle are 'being forced to accept a downgrade' as they head to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, a Royal expert claims. Australian journalist Daniela Elser has said that a "more cynical mind" might consider the Sussexes are returning to the UK to "make nice just as the biggest royal PR event in a decade rolls around".
CELEBRITIES
buckinghamshirelive.com

10 items you are not allowed to take with you aboard a plane

Your holiday plans could hit the skids if you plan to board a plane unwittingly carrying a banned item. Security will likely pick up on goods which are not allowed and they could be confiscated, so the experts at StressFreeCarRental.com say it is worth taking extra time before packing and traveling to the airport to familiarise yourself with what you can take with you.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Daily Mail

Airlines cancel more than 1,000 flights ahead of Memorial Day as staffing shortages disrupt travel: Experts warn of traffic jams as more than 34M drivers hit the highway

More than 1,000 flights across the United States have been canceled as approximately 39 million people prepare to travel over Memorial Day Weekend. Airlines reported 355 canceled flights within, into or out of the U.S. Saturday morning and nearly 900 delays, according to tracking service Flight Aware. Saturday's early morning...
WEATHER
Daily Mail

Fear spreads through Chinese city as sky turns blood red

Video from the Chinese port-city of Zhoushan neighbouring Shanghai shows the sky turned blood-red under thick layers of fog. Panic could be heard in the voices of the residents as they recorded the discoloured horizon, stirring apocalyptic fears. The crimson sky was most prominent by the port, prompting worries that...
CHINA
The Independent

The Independent

670K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy