Wall Street’s market turmoil is exposing the pitfalls California faces for banking on the investment fortunes of the state’s wealthiest residents to fill its coffers. While capital gains from booming stocks helped the most populous US state to amass a record $97.5 billion budget surplus -- about half of which Governor Gavin Newsom says is available to spend for any purpose -- the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are off abut 17% and 28% this year in reaction to rising inflation, monetary tightening and a land war in Europe.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO